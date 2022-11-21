China’s October corn imports fall by 57.9% year-on-year

Chinese imports of corn in the month of October fell by 57.9% against the same period last year, data from China’s General Administration of Customs (CGAC) showed last Friday.

October corn imports came in at 550,000 tonnes, lower by 64.1% from the previous month’s 1.53 million tonnes.

Total corn imports for the first ten months of 2022 reached 19.01 million tonnes.

Wheat imports

China imported 1.24 million tonnes of wheat in October, increasing more than 200% from September’s 370,000 tonnes and much higher than October 2021 when the country imported 480,000 tonnes.

However, China’s cumulative wheat imports for the period January-October 2022 were still lower than the same period last year, coming in at 787,000 tonnes versus 808,000 tonnes in 2021.

Barley and sorghum imports

Chinese barley imports in October also fell slightly against the previous month by 5.6% and 74.3% compared to a year ago.

On a January-October basis, China’s barley imports came to 4.75 million tonnes, dropping 52.2% from last year.

Sorghum imports in October were also lower, falling 33.7% to 610,000 tonnes compared to September and 26.4% against a year ago.

Chinese sorghum imports this year have so far come to 9.54 million tonnes, 16.6% more than the same period in 2021.

Veg oils imports

Lastly, Chinese edible vegetable oil imports in October rose against last year by 21.4% but fell by 5.1% from September to 740,000 tonnes.

Of the imported volume, palm oil imports made up 480,000 tonnes, while rapeseed and mustard oil imports came to 80,000 tonnes, 21.3% lower and 60% higher, respectively, compared to the month before.

When compared to a year ago, October’s palm oil imports rose by 33.3%, while rapeseed and mustard oil imports were unchanged.

For October, China imported zero soybean oil volumes, unchanged from September and against 70,000 tonnes imported a year ago.

For the year so far, China’s edible vegetable oil imports stand at 4.43 million tonnes, 50.2% lower than a year ago.

