Contact Us Login

Become a customer
OPINION: China demand to lift corn futures into 2021
Comparing corn consumption, stocks, and stocks-to-use ratio globally, this year is very different to the drought year of 2012. What I think has changed is ChinaвЂ™s demand since 2012-13, and that
October 19, 2020 02:12 PM
 · 
Terry Reilly
Argentina’s Jan-Oct corn exports hit 34.5m mt record: chamber
Argentina has exported a record 34.5 million mt of corn in the January-October period, up 10% compared with the same...
December 03, 2020 07:27 PM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
Moex launches physically delivered Russian wheat futures contract
Russian bourse Moscow Exchange (Moex) and state-owned bank VTB have launched the exchange’s first physically delivered...
December 21, 2020 12:42 AM
 · 
Masha Belikova
Syria facing wheat supply shortfall despite 27% production rise
SyriaвЂ™s wheat production grew 27% in the 2020/21 marketing year to 2.8 million mt but that, together with the...
December 23, 2020 11:14 AM
 · 
Alex Riabukha
Turkey’s TMO tenders for 400k mt of wheat shipped in January
Turkey’s state grain buyer issued a late-notice buy tender to secure 400,000 mt of wheat for January shipment, an official...
November 30, 2020 02:11 PM
 · 
Veronika Prykhodko
Tunisia books wheat, durum and barley as average prices drop
TunisiaвЂ™s state grain buyer booked 100,000 mt of milling wheat, 92,000 mt of durum and 125,000 mt of barley....
February 19, 2021 03:11 PM
 · 
Alex Riabukha
Egypt’s GASC cancels wheat tender as offers jump $30/mt
EgyptвЂ™s state grain buyer cancelled a tender to import milling wheat for February 18-March 5 shipment as traders...
January 12, 2021 01:32 PM
 · 
Alex Riabukha
Turkey widens wheat tender terms as prices keep rising
TurkeyвЂ™s state grain importer again widened the terms of an upcoming wheat tender, its second change to the terms...
January 20, 2021 03:05 PM
 · 
Tom Houghton
Algeria tenders for May-Jun wheat as futures at 8-year high
Algeria has become the latest country on a growing list of buyers looking to import milling wheat cargoes and secure supply...
April 26, 2021 05:15 PM
 · 
Tom Houghton
Russia publishes new export taxes for wheat, corn and barley
The Russian agriculture ministry has revealed details of its new floating tax for agriculture exports that will cover the upcoming...
May 28, 2021 02:18 PM
 · 
Masha Belikova
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed