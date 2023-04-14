Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Concerns around financing for nickel grow after recent ‘bad press’

Financing has become increasingly challenging for the nickel market following recent negative headlines and poor market sentiment, participants have told Fastmarkets

April 14, 2023
By Callum Perry
NickelBattery materialsElectric vehicles

Nickel has continued to be the center of attention across the base metals market, with recent headlines involving fraud accusations and invalidated warrants.

This all follows the chaos of the suspension of the London Metal Exchange nickel contract on March 8, 2022.

“Right now, it seems that people want to get out of nickel [spot trading],” a United States-based trader told Fastmarkets.

“In terms of sitting on it, it is not giving anyone a great return. People are running away from it rather than towards it.”

“There’s a feeling if you found this nickel that was rocks, there’s an overhang of nervousness from the big [consumers], they only want to buy from producers and on long-term deals,” the trader added.

Participants have told Fastmarkets that there is a growing concern that financing for spot trades of nickel could become more difficult to achieve.

“There is a lot more behind the scenes that you have to consider now—not just that it is a high-value LME metal—and a lot more risk to the trade,” a market source said.

Compounding this issue, the forward curve for nickel on the LME has remained in a persistent contango since March 4, 2022.

The nickel cash-to-three-month spread was trading at $195 per tonne contango on Thursday April 13, a steep increase from $73 per tonne contango a year prior.

“If there’s one thing the nickel market doesn’t need, it’s more bad press,” a European trader said.

“We could get to the point where banks just see risks [with nickel],” a third trader said, adding that they believed “banks could reduce their credit lines for nickel, or demand more proof or higher collateral in order to protect investments.”

Another key factor—which is not just a problem for the nickel market—is that high interest rates are also making financing more difficult.

Fastmarkets previously reported that this is a key theme being seen in the copper market, with some copper fabricators selling at extremely reduced levels to move stock and reduce financing costs.

The potential effects of higher financing costs or reduced credit lines would ultimately be reflected in premiums for refined nickel products, which are already trading above historic highs in Europe and in the US.

“Financing is already a burden due to the current inflation rates,” a producer source said.

Fastmarkets assessed the nickel briquette premium, in-whs Rotterdam at $380-650 per tonne on April 11, while the nickel briquette premium, delivered Midwest US was assessed at 80-100 cents per lb on the same day.

While both premiums have come off from their historic highs achieved in 2022 following the physical market volatility stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as the LME contract suspension, both premiums remain considerably higher than historic averages as participants grapple with tight availability of Class 1 units.

“In the last few months, it would be fair to say prices have stayed high due to the costs of financing,” a fourth trader said.

Despite growing concern among some in the industry, other participants told Fastmarkets that there had been limited impact so far from the recent headlines.

One leading indicator of the impact of closed credit lines is often distress selling, where participants are forced to destock. But participants noted that this had not yet been seen in the nickel market.

Instead, they pointed out that rather than withdrawing credit lines or financing, creditors were changing their risk management approach.

“I wouldn’t say there’s been a withdrawal of financing from nickel,” the producer source said. “It’s more a case of increased due diligence on the part of the financiers, ensuring they have the security and insurance required.”

Participants highlighted more frequent inspection of units involved in spot transactions as well as improved documentation are all measures being taken within the market.

Some financiers even saw the current dynamics as an opportunity.

“It’s quite exciting for us,” one financer said. “Other creditors leaving the space enables us to be more aggressive and access better quality partners and counterparts.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and insights on our dedicated battery materials market page.

What to read next
Electric Car
US aims for 67% of cars to be EVs by 2032 with ‘revolutionary’ tactic
The United States wants 67% of all vehicles be electric by 2032 under “revolutionary” emissions standards put forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
April 14, 2023
 · 
Orla O’Sullivan
CME cobalt futures put spotlight on forward backwardation
Spot price volatility drives record volumes on CME lithium contract
The steep drop in global spot lithium prices over the past few months has helped to drive record-high volumes of trade on the year-old lithium hydroxide contract on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), Fastmarkets heard on Wednesday April 12
April 13, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
NewGen car image_New and used cars
Carmakers take stake in upstream lithium sector to secure sustainable supplies
Sustainability and security of supply have become the principal factors driving the lithium mining industry in the current period of energy transition, with investors and consumers all pushing to meet growing the demand in a sustainable manner
April 13, 2023
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
electric vehicle charging in the street
Tirupati Graphite acquires Suni graphite projects in Mozambique
Tirupati has added the Suni Resources graphite project in Mozambique to its existing graphite flake and downstream businesses in Mozambique and India, the UK-based company said on Monday April 3
April 13, 2023
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Electric vehicle battery pack impacted by rising metal market prices
Cell producers move to secure supplies of raw materials as well as lower production emissions
Battery materials are the key focus in this second part of a two-part series taken from the Battery Monitor 2022 report from Roland Berger
April 12, 2023
HotterThumb_Metals_490x275.png.png
Glencore sweetens bid for Teck as April 26 vote looms | Hotter Commodities
Glencore has sweetened its offer for Teck Resources by adding a cash component to its bid
April 12, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed