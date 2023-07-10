Correction to Fastmarkets’ ferrous scrap punchings and plate prices in Cleveland, Pittsburgh

The assessment of the steel scrap punchings and plate, broker buying price, fob Cleveland has been corrected to $650 per gross ton from $620 per gross ton. The assessment of the steel scrap punchings and plate, consumer buying price, delivered mill Pittsburgh has been corrected to $715 per gross ton from $685 per gross ton.

Fastmarkets’ database has been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sean Barry by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Sean Barry Re: punchings and plate.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.