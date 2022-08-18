Correction to Fastmarkets’ iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao indices

The final price for the MB-IRO-0011 index was incorrectly published as 766 yuan per tonne, but has now been corrected to 767 yuan per tonne.

And the final price for the MB-IRO-0022 index was corrected to $104.23 per tonne from $104.05 per tonne.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these indices, please contact Paul Lim by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Paul Lim Re: Iron ore daily fines.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

