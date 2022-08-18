Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Markets we serve Metals and mining

Correction to Fastmarkets’ iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao indices

Fastmarkets has corrected the price for its iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao, yuan/wet tonne (MB-IRO-0011) and iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao, $/tonne conversion (MB-IRO-0022) indices, which were published incorrectly on Thursday August 18 due to a technical error.

August 18, 2022
By Paul Lim
Iron orePricing notice

The final price for the MB-IRO-0011 index was incorrectly published as 766 yuan per tonne, but has now been corrected to 767 yuan per tonne.

And the final price for the MB-IRO-0022 index was corrected to $104.23 per tonne from $104.05 per tonne.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these indices, please contact Paul Lim by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Paul Lim Re: Iron ore daily fines.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Early publication of daily European steel HRC indices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ daily steel hot-rolled coil index, domestic, ex-works Northern Europe and daily steel hot-rolled coil index, domestic, exw Italy for Monday August 15 took place earlier than scheduled due to a reporter error.
August 15, 2022
 · 
Julia Bolotova
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Fastmarkets launches open market consultation on nickel MHP pricing
Fastmarkets invites all nickel market participants to provide feedback on its initiative to launch a price for the physical mixed-hydroxide-precipitate (MHP) market.
August 15, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to adjust Houston turnings price
Fastmarkets is proposing a realignment of its dealer selling price for ferrous scrap machine shop turnings in Houston, effective from the September 2022 monthly settlement.
August 10, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to adjust St Louis turnings price
Fastmarkets is proposing a realignment of its dealer selling price for ferrous scrap machine shop turnings in St Louis, effective from the September 2022 monthly settlement.
August 9, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to adjust Alabama bundles, busheling prices
Fastmarkets is proposing a realignment of its consumer buying prices for No1 bundles and No1 busheling scrap in Alabama, effective from the September 2022 monthly settlement.
August 9, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to Philadelphia consumer scrap price
Fastmarkets has corrected its consumer buying price for cut structural/plate 3’max, delivered mill Philadelphia, following an input error during the monthly domestic ferrous scrap trade in May.
August 9, 2022
 · 
Lisa Gordon
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed