Correction to Fastmarkets’ iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao indices
Fastmarkets has corrected the price for its iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao, yuan/wet tonne (MB-IRO-0011) and iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao, $/tonne conversion (MB-IRO-0022) indices, which were published incorrectly on Thursday August 18 due to a technical error.
The final price for the MB-IRO-0011 index was incorrectly published as 766 yuan per tonne, but has now been corrected to 767 yuan per tonne.
And the final price for the MB-IRO-0022 index was corrected to $104.23 per tonne from $104.05 per tonne.
For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these indices, please contact Paul Lim by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Paul Lim Re: Iron ore daily fines.”
