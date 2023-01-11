Methodology Contact us Login

Correction to Fastmarkets’ stainless scrap consumer prices

Fastmarkets has corrected its consumer buying price for stainless steel scrap 430 bundles and solids, delivered mill Pittsburgh, following a calculation error for the monthly assessment in January.

January 11, 2023
By Sean Barry
Ferrous scrap

The consumer price for stainless steel scrap 430 bundles and solids, which was published in a range of 18.30-19.42 cents per lb ($410-435 per gross ton) on Tuesday January 10, has been updated to 18.30-19.87 cents per lb ($410-445 per gross ton).

Fastmarkets’ database has been updated on Thursday January 11 to reflect this change.

The specification of the affected prices is as follows:

MB-STS-0135
Stainless steel scrap 430 bundles and solids, delivered mill Pittsburgh
Assessment: 430 bundles, solids
Quality: Chromium 16.00-18.00%, manganese 1.00%, silicon 1.00%
Location: Delivered mill, Pittsburgh
Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Sean Barry, Re: 430 bundles and solids.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

