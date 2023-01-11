Correction to Fastmarkets’ stainless scrap consumer prices
Fastmarkets has corrected its consumer buying price for stainless steel scrap 430 bundles and solids, delivered mill Pittsburgh, following a calculation error for the monthly assessment in January.
The consumer price for stainless steel scrap 430 bundles and solids, which was published in a range of 18.30-19.42 cents per lb ($410-435 per gross ton) on Tuesday January 10, has been updated to 18.30-19.87 cents per lb ($410-445 per gross ton).
Fastmarkets’ database has been updated on Thursday January 11 to reflect this change.
The specification of the affected prices is as follows:
MB-STS-0135
Stainless steel scrap 430 bundles and solids, delivered mill Pittsburgh
Assessment: 430 bundles, solids
Quality: Chromium 16.00-18.00%, manganese 1.00%, silicon 1.00%
Location: Delivered mill, Pittsburgh
Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Sean Barry, Re: 430 bundles and solids.”
