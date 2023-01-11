Correction to Fastmarkets’ stainless scrap consumer prices

The consumer price for stainless steel scrap 430 bundles and solids, which was published in a range of 18.30-19.42 cents per lb ($410-435 per gross ton) on Tuesday January 10, has been updated to 18.30-19.87 cents per lb ($410-445 per gross ton).

Fastmarkets’ database has been updated on Thursday January 11 to reflect this change.

The specification of the affected prices is as follows:

MB-STS-0135

Stainless steel scrap 430 bundles and solids, delivered mill Pittsburgh

Assessment: 430 bundles, solids

Quality: Chromium 16.00-18.00%, manganese 1.00%, silicon 1.00%

Location: Delivered mill, Pittsburgh

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Sean Barry, Re: 430 bundles and solids.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

