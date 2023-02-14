Methodology Contact us Login

Delayed publication of Bajio ferrous scrap prices

The publication of Fastmarkets’ Mexican ferrous scrap prices was later than scheduled on Tuesday February 14 due to a reviewer error.

February 14, 2023
By Grace Asenov
Ferrous scrapPricing notice

Prices for the Bajio region were published late. Fastmarkets’ database has since been updated.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Grace Asenov by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Grace Asenov Re: Mexican scrap prices.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
Random Lengths undertaking open industry consultation, review of price guides
Random Lengths is inviting feedback from the industry on pricing methodologies for Random Lengths and Random Lengths International as part of its annual methodology review process.
February 14, 2023
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to price assessment of steel hot-rolled coil (commodity) export, fob main port India
Fastmarkets has corrected its price assessment for steel hot-rolled coil (commodity) export, fob main port India, which was published incorrectly on February 10 due to an error.
February 14, 2023
 · 
Suresh Nair
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend Fastmarkets’ methodology for premium iron ore indices
Fastmarkets is proposing to amend its iron ore indices methodology by exempting the calculation of the iron ore premium indices from the automatic 4% outlier filter, to provide a more accurate representation of market dynamics and a more comprehensive calculation of the premium indices.
February 13, 2023
 · 
Jane Fan
Container ship in import export and business logistics, By crane, Trade Port, Shipping cargo to harbor, Aerial view from drone, International transportation, Business logistics concept
Nickel market reacts to Trafigura’s ‘shocking’ fraud allegations
Nickel market participants around the world reacted with alarm to the allegations of “systematic fraud” raised by global commodity trading house Trafigura that could result in losses of up to $577 million
February 13, 2023
 · 
Callum Perry
Roll of hot steel metal on the conveyor belt
US South HRC index holds below $40/cwt due to buyer holdouts; imports remain wildcard
Hot-rolled coil prices in the US South brushed against $40 per hundredweight on higher mill offers, but continued to trail their Midwest counterparts due to skeptical buyers with sufficient inventories to wait out what they said was likely a short-term surge
February 13, 2023
 · 
Abby Verret
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to launch US magnesium price assessment
Fastmarkets proposes to launch a bi-weekly magnesium metal assessment, ex-warehouse US, to provide insight and transparency to the various participants in the magnesium market.
February 10, 2023
 · 
Ian Templeton
