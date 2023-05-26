Delayed publication of copper concentrates TC index, cif Asia Pacific

The prices affected:

MB-CU-0287 - Copper concentrates TC index, cif Asia Pacific, $/tonne

MB-CU-0288 - Copper concentrates TC index, cif Asia Pacific, US cents/lb

Fastmarkets’ database has now been updated.

