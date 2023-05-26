Methodology Contact us Login

Delayed publication of copper concentrates TC index, cif Asia Pacific

The publication of Fastmarkets copper concentrates TC index, cif Asia Pacific was delayed on Friday March 26, due to a reporter error.

May 26, 2023
By Alice Mason
Pricing notice

The prices affected:
MB-CU-0287 - Copper concentrates TC index, cif Asia Pacific, $/tonne
MB-CU-0288 - Copper concentrates TC index, cif Asia Pacific, US cents/lb
Fastmarkets’ database has now been updated.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these indices, please contact Albert Mackenzie/Alice Mason by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Alice Mason, re: CIF Asia Pacific copper TC/RC.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

