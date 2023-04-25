Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Delayed publication of some prices: pricing notice

The publication of some Fastmarkets prices on Tuesday April 25 was delayed due to technical difficulties.

April 25, 2023
Pricing noticeFerrous scrap

Fastmarkets’ database has now been updated.

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please email: pricing@fastmarkets.com.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Discontinuation of Pittsburgh cast iron borings: pricing notice
Following a consultation, Fastmarkets will discontinue its ferrous scrap consumer buying price for cast iron borings in Pittsburgh due to a lack of liquidity.
April 25, 2023
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delayed publication of domestic Chinese ferro-chrome prices on April 25: pricing notice
The publication of Fastmarkets’ Chinese domestic ferro-chrome prices was delayed on Tuesday April 25 due to a technical issue.
April 25, 2023
 · 
Claire Patel-Campbell
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to adjust Cincinnati and Pittsburgh busheling assessments: pricing notice
Fastmarkets will realign its consumer buying price for ferrous scrap No1 busheling in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, effective from the May 2023 monthly settlement.
April 25, 2023
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend Fastmarkets’ CIF China, Japan, Korea nickel sulfate price specifications: pricing notice
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the specifications of its price assessments for nickel sulfate CIF China, Japan, and Korea, to remove China as a location.
April 25, 2023
 · 
Callum Perry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to alumina fob Brazil delivery window, frequency: pricing notice
After a one-month consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended its alumina index inferred, fob Brazil.
April 25, 2023
 · 
Carrie Bone
Electric Car
US Steel’s InduX NOES to target growing EV sector
US Steel (USS) will use its upcoming non-grain-oriented electrical steel (NOES) line at Big River Steel in Osceola, Arkansas, to produce a line of thinner electrical steel the company has branded InduX
April 25, 2023
 · 
Zach Miller
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed