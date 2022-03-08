Delayed publication of US nickel premiums

The specifications for the affected prices are as follows:

MB-NI-0241 Nickel briquette premium, delivered Midwest US, US cents/lb

Quality: 99.8% minimum primary nickel briquette conforming to LME specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade

Quantity: Min 20 tonnes

Location: Delivered consumer works US

Delivery: Within four weeks Unit: US cents per lb

Payment terms: 30 days, other terms normalized

Publication: Tuesday 3-4pm London time

MB-NI-0240 Nickel 4x4 cathode premium, delivered Midwest US, US cents/lb

Quality: 99.8% minimum primary 4x4 cut cathode conforming to LME specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade

Quantity: Min 20 tonnes

Location: Delivered consumer works US

Delivery: Within four weeks

Unit: US cents per lb

Payment terms: 30 days, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Every Tuesday between 3pm and 4pm London time

