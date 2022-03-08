Delayed publication of US nickel premiums
The publication of Fastmarkets’ nickel briquette premium, delivered Midwest US and nickel 4x4 cathode premium, delivered Midwest US was delayed on Tuesday March 8.
The specifications for the affected prices are as follows:
MB-NI-0241 Nickel briquette premium, delivered Midwest US, US cents/lb
Quality: 99.8% minimum primary nickel briquette conforming to LME specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade
Quantity: Min 20 tonnes
Location: Delivered consumer works US
Delivery: Within four weeks Unit: US cents per lb
Payment terms: 30 days, other terms normalized
Publication: Tuesday 3-4pm London time
MB-NI-0240 Nickel 4x4 cathode premium, delivered Midwest US, US cents/lb
Quality: 99.8% minimum primary 4x4 cut cathode conforming to LME specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade specification: ASTM B39-79 (2013) or GB/T 6516-2010 - Ni9990 grade
Quantity: Min 20 tonnes
Location: Delivered consumer works US
Delivery: Within four weeks
Unit: US cents per lb
Payment terms: 30 days, other payment terms normalized
Publication: Every Tuesday between 3pm and 4pm London time
Fastmarkets AMM’s Price Tracker and database have since been updated
For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Chris Kavanagh by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Chris Kavanagh, re: Nickel prices.
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.