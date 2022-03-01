Delayed publication of zinc, lead premiums
The publication of Fastmarkets’ zinc and lead price assessments for Tuesday, March 1 were delayed because of a reporter error.
The affected prices are:
Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, dp fca Rotterdam, $/tonne
Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, dp fca Antwerp, $/tonne
Lead 99.97% ingot premium, cif India, $/tonne
Lead 99.99% ingot premium, cif India, $/tonne
Fastmarkets’ price book and database have both since been updated with the correct values.
For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Julian Luk by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Julian Luk, re: zinc lead premiums.
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.