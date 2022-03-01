Delayed publication of zinc, lead premiums

The affected prices are:

Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, dp fca Rotterdam, $/tonne

Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, dp fca Antwerp, $/tonne

Lead 99.97% ingot premium, cif India, $/tonne

Lead 99.99% ingot premium, cif India, $/tonne

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have both since been updated with the correct values.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Julian Luk by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Julian Luk, re: zinc lead premiums.

