Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Markets we serve Metals and mining

Discontinuation of Fastmarkets’ price assessment for Black Sea steel plate exports

Fastmarkets has discontinued its price assessment for steel heavy plate, 8-50mm, export, fob Black Sea, CIS (MB-STE-0013), due to a substantial reduction in market activity.

September 1, 2022
By Marina Shulga
Pricing notice

After a consultation period, Fastmarkets on August 23 suspended its export price assessment for plate from the Black Sea. Trade flow in the material has faded since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The largest share of plate exports from the Black Sea was taken by material from Ukraine, produced mainly at Metinvest’s Azovstal steelworks in the south-eastern city of Mariupol.

That city has been occupied by Russian forces since late May, while the Azovstal factory itself was seriously damaged by Russian shelling and bombing during the battle for control of the area.

Metinvest has been unable to make reliable estimates about the extent of the destruction, but the company nevertheless plans to rebuild the mill, although that process will take at least three years.

It is technically possible to produce limited volumes of some specifications of plate at Metinvest’s partly-owned Zaporizhstal Iron & Steel Works in central Ukraine. But Ukraine’s key Black Sea ports remain under blockade by Russia, and only small tonnages of steel can be transported by road and rail, with shipping bottlenecks further restricting movements across the border.

Russian steel plate producers have traditionally focused on supplying the domestic market, primarily local pipe manufacturers and government projects, and they are able to continue to export from Black Sea ports. Europe was the key export destination for Ukrainian steel plate, however, and that market will now not touch Russian material due to the international sanctions imposed because of the war.

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of this price, please contact Marina Shulga by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Marina Shulga, re: steel heavy plate, fob Black Sea.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to US West Coast ferrous scrap export index
Fastmarkets’ calculation of its steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles was published incorrectly on Wednesday August 31 due to a reporting error.
September 1, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Metals and mining
Delayed publication of battery grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate cif China, Japan & Korea prices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ battery grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate cif China, Japan & Korea spot prices was delayed on Thursday September 1, due to a reporting team error.
September 1, 2022
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to reduce frequency of Latin American steel export price assessments
Fastmarkets will change the frequency of certain Latin American steel export price assessments to monthly from weekly due to reduced liquidity observed in the market, effective Friday September 2.
August 30, 2022
 · 
Thorsten Schier
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delayed publication of China copper scrap discounts
Fastmarkets published its assessments of No1 and No2 copper material discounts later than scheduled due to a reporter error.
August 30, 2022
 · 
Julian Luk
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to discontinue converted price assessments
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue converted price assessments for the following markets:
August 30, 2022
 · 
Barbara O’Donovan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Launch of Chinese domestic battery-grade manganese sulfate price assessment
Fastmarkets will launch a manganese sulfate 32% Mn min, battery grade, ex-works mainland China price assessment on Thursday September 1.
August 30, 2022
 · 
Ruby Liu
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed