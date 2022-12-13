Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

ERG, Gécamines restart copper-cobalt producer Boss Mining at time of market weakness

Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) and joint-venture partner La Générale des Carrières et des Mines (Gécamines) will reinstate copper-cobalt producer Boss Mining in the Democratic Republic of Congo

December 13, 2022
By Justin Yang
CobaltNickelBattery materialsElectric vehicles

The phased restart will process historically mined fines from Kiwana at its Luita concession to produce copper cathodes and cobalt hydroxide over the next 16 months, they said in a statement Tuesday December 7.

The operation, which was placed on care and maintenance for more than three years at the end of February 2019, will ramp up to its full capacity by March 2023, producing on average 1,800 tonnes per month of copper cathode and 300 tpm of cobalt hydroxide.

But the restart of cobalt hydroxide production at Boss Mining adds further supply to a market where demand, especially from the chemicals and consumer electronics sector, is weak, according to Fastmarkets’ research team.

“Demand in the chemicals and consumer electronics sectors remains weak, with market participants carrying sufficient stocks and operating in a wait-and-see mode,” it said on Tuesday.

Cobalt hydroxide supply will also have to compete with alternatives such as cobalt-rich mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP).

“We expect continued availability of supply from both the DRC and Indonesia throughout the first half of 2023,” the research team also said. “Our latest supply-and-demand forecast also considers the additional supply of cobalt via nickel matte operations in Indonesia, an area that could provide 2,000-3,000 tonnes per year of additional cobalt into the market as by-product.”

The research team forecasts a surplus of 5,000 tonnes of cobalt for 2022 and expects this surplus to increase to 15,000 tonnes in 2023.

Fastmarkets assessed its cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China, % payable of Fastmarkets’ standard-grade cobalt price (low-end) at 60-62% last Friday, unchanged from the previous session.

The payable had reached 88-90% at the start of this year before weak demand out of China due to Covid-19 lockdowns pushed it lower.

For copper, the three-month price on the London Metal Exchange opened Wednesday’s session at $8,355 per tonne. It had traded above $10,000 per tonne in March and April.

The shutdown of Boss Mining allowed both ERG and Gécamines to assess different investment paths and conduct further studies on the operation’s economics and sustainability, ERG also said.

It also highlighted in the release the environmental, social and governance (ESG) opportunities.

“Recognizing that mining plays a vital role in the social and economic upliftment of its host communities, ERG aims to develop and scale operations at Boss Mining in a sustainable way to allow for positive, longer-term social, environmental and economic outcomes,” it said.

Keep up to date with the latest news and insights on our cobalt market page.

What to read next
Electric Cars
Seaborne East Asian lithium prices shrug off Chinese weakness
Seaborne East Asian lithium prices have held steady in recent weeks amid the limited spot trading typically experienced toward the end of the year, bucking the current weakness in the Chinese lithium market
December 13, 2022
 · 
Zihao Li
Manganese ore, used in the manufacture of metal alloys
Manganese ore prices nudge up despite high inventories
Seaborne manganese ore prices in China ticked upward in the week to Friday December 2 but doubt remained whether this was an indication of an upward trend or just a short-term shift
December 9, 2022
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Nickel Cathode Sheets
Global nickel premiums under pressure from weak demand
Global nickel premiums were under pressure from weak demand in the week to Tuesday December 6, with the premium for nickel 4x4 cathode in Rotterdam widening downward, while the others were flat
December 9, 2022
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
molecule model sitting on an open laptop
Cobalt futures hedging: Deriving sentiment from the Commitment of Traders report
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission starts reporting cobalt futures position information
December 8, 2022
 · 
David Becker
Repair power bank, high current 18650 lithium-ion batteries
Glencore, ACE Green Recycling sign battery recycling agreement
Glencore and ACE Green Recycling announced a long-term supply agreement on Tuesday December 6 for recycled lead, as well as for several battery metal end-products recycled from lithium-ion batteries
December 8, 2022
 · 
Ian Templeton
Recycling Confusion
Mining companies stress the need to rethink approach to recycling
Recycling and sustainable production have become topics that mining companies have had to face up to, the audience at Mines and Money’s Resourcing Tomorrow conference heard
December 8, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed