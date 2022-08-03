EU weekly soybeans imports jump to 336,000 tonnes

Weekly imports of soybeans to EU countries in the week to August 1 increased to 336,152 tonnes, bringing total imports since July 1 to 1.26 million tonnes, which is almost the same as last year, data from the European Commission showed Tuesday.

The leading importer was Spain with a share of 123,090 tonnes, followed by the Netherlands with a share of 67,703 tonnes.

Supplies of soybean meal to the EU during the reporting period amounted to 229,115 tonnes, increasing total imports from July 1, 2022, to 1.28 million tonnes, which is 13% higher than last year.

Poland accounted for the lion’s share of soybean meal imports at 49,835 tonnes, followed by Denmark at 45,998 tonnes and Spain at 35,500 tonnes.

Rapeseed imports continued to increase and amounted to 109,613 tonnes during the reporting period, while the top three importers were Belgium (35,247 tonnes), the Netherlands (34,514 tonnes) and Romania (16,780 tonnes).

The total volume of imports since the beginning of the 2022-23 season amounted to 491,443 tonnes, which is almost double the figure for the same period last year.

Sunflower seeds and meals imports

Deliveries of sunflower seeds to EU countries in the week to August 1 stood at 36,329 tonnes, with more than half of the volume divided between Bulgaria and Hungary, with shares of 12,218 tonnes and 11,368 tonnes, respectively.

Since July 1, 2022, the EU has imported 259,895 tonnes, which is almost 19 times higher than the level of the previous year for the same period.

The main supplier of sunflower seeds to the economic bloc was Ukraine, which supplied 93.3% of sunflower seeds from total imports during the reporting period.

Sunflower meal shipments to the EU more than doubled from last week to 81,769 tonnes, with the bulk of imports split between the Netherlands and France, with shares of 27,115 mt and 20,100 tonnes, respectively.

Imports of sunflower meal during the first month of the 2022-23 season amounted to 165,829 tonnes, which is down 16% from last year.

Supplies of palm oil to the EU increased during the reporting period to 63,810 tonnes, resulting in 176,447 tonnes of imports in the first month of the 2022-23 season, 66% lower than last year.

