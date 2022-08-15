EU weekly wheat export pace rises threefold despite incomplete data

EU weekly wheat exports in the week ending August 5 amounted to 292,718 tonnes, while the previous marketing year’s total was revised up by 425,928 tonnes, data from the European Commission showed last Tuesday, although the European body noted that figures might not be complete.

The total wheat export figure for the current marketing year stands at 2.49 million tonnes, or 1.5% higher year on year.

During the week, France was the leading exporter with 160,856 tonnes exported, followed by Poland (65,030 tonnes), Bulgaria (60,018 tonnes), and Croatia (2,019 tonnes).

Morocco was the leading destination for EU wheat with 638,898 tonnes purchased, followed by Algeria (434,612 tonnes), Pakistan (207,132 tonnes), Jordan (179,263 tonnes), and South Africa (154,360 tonnes).

The export pace for barley from the EU during the week in question amounted to only 19,213 tonnes, while the previous week’s total was revised up by 344,168 tonnes, bringing the total for the marketing year to date to 948,394 tonnes, which was a 47.3% year-on-year decrease.

The main exporter during the reported period was France (19,185 tonnes).

Since the beginning of the new marketing year, Saudi Arabia has purchased 451,828 tonnes of barley from the EU, while China has booked 156,496 tonnes, Iran 132,000 tonnes, and Jordan 105,536 tonnes.

Weekly corn imports in the week ending August 5 meanwhile totaled 366,657 tonnes, or 45% above the pace recorded at the same time last year.

Spain (143,930 tonnes), the Netherlands (75,097 tonnes), Italy (40,487 tonnes, and Poland (39,519) were the main importers.

Ukraine stands as a leading exporter of corn into the EU with 897,657 tonnes shipped - some 94% above last year’s levels - followed by Brazil (875,314 tonnes), Canada (63,714 tonnes), Serbia (67,242 tonnes), and Canada (63,714 tonnes).

