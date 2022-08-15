Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Fastmarkets successfully completes IOSCO assurance review for metals and agricultural prices

Read more about our recent IOSCO assurance review for our agriculture and key metals prices

August 15, 2022
By Yolande Peters
Press release

London, August 16, 2022 – Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has successfully completed another external assurance review of its key agricultural and metals price assessments.

Professional services company BDO carried out the independent assurance review and found that, as of June 30, 2022, Fastmarkets’ responses were in line with the Principles for Oil PRAs set out by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) in 2012. The IOSCO principles create an overarching framework for benchmarks, articulating guidance and principles ensuring transparency and openness. The assurance review process examines a firm’s governance and controls framework, policies and methodologies in scope to verify their adherence to the PRA Principles.

As stated by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), this external assurance review is sufficient to demonstrate compliance with the audit requirements of the EU Benchmark Regulation (BMR) for commodity benchmarks (paragraph 18 of Annex II).

The price assessments reviewed include some administered by Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy (FBA Oy), which was incorporated in Finland in December 2020 to administer all benchmarks that are in scope of the BMR.

“Providing our customers with dependable prices backed by reliable methodologies is at the heart of what we do. The completion of an external assurance review of our process demonstrates our commitment to providing reliable, impartial, representative and transparent benchmarks,’’ said Fastmarkets CEO Raju Daswani.

This is the first year that Fastmarkets audited the following agricultural price assessments: soybean, distiller’s corn oil, used cooking oil and bleachable fancy tallow.

To obtain a copy of the independent assurance reports and to view Fastmarkets’ price methodology/specifications, click here.

What to read next
Wheat crops illuminated by sunlight
Fastmarkets introduces North Africa wheat price to create transparency in critical import market
June 21, 2022
Forest product timberland forest logging
Fastmarkets successfully completes IOSCO assurance review for its forest products prices
April 25, 2022
electric vehicle speeds through street
Fastmarkets launches battery raw materials risk matrix to help market participants mitigate business risk
April 4, 2022
Charging Electric Cars
Fastmarkets and SGX to launch battery metals contracts to meet EV growth
The suite of commodities contracts will include cobalt metal, cobalt hydroxide, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide
January 20, 2022
Field of wheat
Stable launches price hedging on Fastmarkets agriculture prices
January 19, 2022
solar panels and wind generators under blue sky on sunset
Fastmarkets accelerates its expansion of renewable energy with a new suite of products
January 12, 2022
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed