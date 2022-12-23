Fastmarkets to launch secondary aluminium billet premium assessment

The launch of this premium assessment follows an extended consultation period that ended on Wednesday 21 December.

Fastmarkets has launched this new premium assessment in response to the growing focus on sustainability in the secondary aluminium market, and it will enable Fastmarkets to bring additional transparency to the aluminium value-added product market.

It will also complement Fastmarkets’ existing suite of primary aluminium assessments, alongside the low-carbon differentials for value-added-products.

The price specification will be as follows:

MB-AL-0383 - Secondary aluminium billet premium, ddp EuropeQuality: Max 30% primary aluminium, min 20% recovered post-consumer aluminium scrap

Quantity: Minimum 100 tonnes

Location: Delivered duty-paid Europe, premium on top of London Metal Exchange cash price

Timing: Within 3 months

Unit: USD per tonne

Payment: 30 days after loading (other payment terms normalized)

Publication: Monthly, first Friday of the month, 3-4pm UK time.

Notes: All types of aluminium scrap included. Other scrap-to-primary ratios normalized.

Fastmarkets is to monitor the percentage and volume of CO2 in secondary aluminium billet as the secondary market evolves, in addition to the types of scrap being used and the ratio between primary metal and recovered scrap.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Carrie Bone by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Carrie Bone re: secondary aluminium billet.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

