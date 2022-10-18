Methodology Contact us Login

How paper packaging buyers are managing procurement risk

Private Papers: candid conversations with packaging procurement professionals

October 18, 2022
PaperPackaging

Sourcing paper packaging material is becoming more and more complicated for consumer goods companies, especially in this historic moment when unprecedented gas prices are posing serious problems for – and in some cases even existential threats to – paper mills and packaging production sites.

Packaging buyers have had to deal with high and volatile prices for the past couple of years, stemming from skyrocketing production costs, disruptions in the supply chain and high transport costs. As a consequence, packaging buyers are struggling to prepare their budgets and forecasts and sometimes have to adapt their packaging needs by postponing production or by temporarily switching to other materials. Obviously, inflation in the packaging segment also contributes to higher prices for consumers, which, when tallied up with rising costs across the board, ultimately lowers demand and erodes margins.

In Europe in particular, skyrocketing gas and energy prices are forcing some paper mills to temporarily halt production, and this will further tighten the market, increase lead times and possibly bring further price increases.

In this special report, “How paper packaging buyers are managing procurement risk”, we will look at how big multi-national FMCG companies across Europe and North America are being affected by and responding to this complex set of procurement risks. To do so, we spoke to a number of senior procurement managers across the profession, representing different sectors, to understand how they are dealing with the many challenges the market has thrown at them in the past couple of years.

What’s inside this special report?

  • Candid conversations with senior procurement professionals working for some of the world’s biggest buyers of paper packaging
  • Five of the most effective procurement risk mitigation strategies, according to our interviewees
  • A look at how packaging buyers prepare for win/win price negotiations
  • And much more

Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Graphic Paper
SINGAPORE, Oct 14, 2022 (Fastmarkets RISI) - Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Asia Graphic Paper, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
October 14, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Publication of European Spruce board prices delayed
EUGENE, OR, Oct 13, 2022 (Random Lengths) - EUGENE, OR, October 13, 2022 — The five prices included in the LBR Euro Board market assessment group (MAG), scheduled to publish Wednesday, October 12 between 10:30 a.m. PT and 11:30 a.m. PT, did not publish until approximately 7:30 a.m. PT on October 13, 2022.
October 13, 2022
 · 
Joe Pruski
Open paper box
Non-integrated boxboard suppliers set new price hikes in Brazil
Boxboard producers are raising prices to tackle costs and protect margins
October 11, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
FP_cartonboard_paper_Unsplash_aJTiW00qqtI.jpg
European cartonboard markets battered by escalating energy prices amid slowing demand
Markets are starting to slow down, but prices continue to be pushed up by energy costs
October 10, 2022
 · 
Ben Fisher
FP_Packaging_ContainerboardBoxPile_Unsplash_DevJkLB3hWE_cropped.png
US corrugated box and containerboard market trends to watch for in 2023
Post-pandemic shift in consumer spending is changing packaging demand, but supply has yet to react
September 28, 2022
 · 
Derek Mahlburg
Newspaper stacks
Newsprint costs in North America grow in August as supply and demand remain tight
Newsprint prices up $25 in August in North American producers’ fourth move this year
September 21, 2022
 · 
Renata Mercante
