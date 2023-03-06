Methodology Contact us Login

The Chief Procurement Officer

Actionable insights for forward-thinking procurement leaders

The rise of the CPO

In these uncertain times, when supply chains are under strain and markets are volatile, procurement has come under the spotlight. The role of the procurement leader is no longer simply process governance and operational efficiency. Instead, the procurement leader is asked to solve critical business problems – and take a more strategic approach to supply chain management.

We arm procurement leaders with the tools and insights they need to create supply chain efficiency, transparency and reliability. Read on to find out more about how we can help you to mitigate risks and maximise the value you bring to your partnership with the CEO.

With Fastmarkets you can:

  • Find and vet new suppliers
  • Overcome supply chain opacity and secure raw material supply
  • Get access to commodity supply and demand outlooks to forecast costs and guide procurement strategies
  • Understand how the price of raw materials is impacting prices
  • Stay informed on raw material pricing mechanisms and benchmarks
  • Get access to historical price, supply and demand data for informed negotiations with suppliers
  • Build and maintain knowledge of global markets, competitors and innovations
CPO header
Managing procurement risk

Get the latest insights on managing price, supply and demand risk in the markets we serve

Businessman checking stock market on digital tablet and a desktop computer with stock exchange graph on screen. Financial stock market. Analyzing data in office background.
UK Financial Conduct Authority opens investigation into LME’s March 2022 suspension of nickel futures
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has opened an enforcement investigation into the London Metal Exchange’s “conduct, systems and controls” related to nickel futures trading
March 6, 2023
 · 
Yiwen Ju
businessman_dominoes_risk-management
Cobalt derivatives’ popularity solidifies new aspect of cobalt trading, Traxys CEO says
Financially settled contracts for metals have grown in popularity over the last 12 months, and this likely played a role in a change of ownership at Traxys
February 17, 2023
 · 
Alexander Cook
Empty supermarket aisle,motion blur
Private Papers: Confessions of an FMCG packaging procurement professional
We speak to a packaging procurement professional from the FMCG sector about inflation, logistics and meeting sustainability targets
January 11, 2023
How we help CPOs

Learn more about the products and services we offer to help chief procurement officers manage risk and capitalize on opportunities

Businessman checking stock market on digital tablet and a desktop computer with stock exchange graph on screen. Financial stock market. Analyzing data in office background.
Price data
A trusted reflection of commodity markets, even at their most volatile
Agriculture prices
Forest products prices
Metals and mining prices
Fastmarkets NewGen price data
GettyImages-146423736_edit.jpg
News and market analysis
When the commodity markets move, we move
Agriculture news and market analysis
Forest products news
Metals and mining news and
market analysis
Fastmarkets NewGen news
GettyImages-1167016662_edit.jpg
Forecasting and analysis
Anticipate global influences on commodity prices, supply and demand
Agriculture forecasts
Forest products forecasts
Metals and mining forecasts
Fastmarkets NewGen forecasts

Find your market

Select your market from the four markets we serve to access the latest content from our experts, learn more about our products and services, search for prices, discover upcoming events and more

Agriculture
Wheat crops illuminated by sunlight
Forest products
A Russian timber forest, forest products production
Metals and mining
sunset over railway bridge across Dnepr river
New generation energy
NewGen_PromoBlock_840x408.jpg
