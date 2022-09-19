Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Fastmarkets introduces Fastmarkets NewGen

An expanded suite of products critical for a new generation of energy markets

September 19, 2022
By Yolande Peters
Press releaseBiofuelsBattery materials

Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency, announces the launch of Fastmarkets NewGen, an expanded set of products that provides transparency and clarity for a new generation of energy markets. Fastmarkets NewGen helps market participants and investors gain a deeper understanding of current dynamics and crystalize their view of these markets over the next decade and beyond.

The critical drive towards sustainability has given rise to a new generation of renewable power and has placed greater attention on low-carbon commodities and supply chains. Battery materials and biofuel feedstock are the critical resources that will enable renewable energy sources to power vehicles and energy storage systems. Low-carbon grades of commodities, which leverage recycled materials and clean energy sources, are critical to reducing the carbon intensity of supply chains.

Fastmarkets NewGen delivers a comprehensive portfolio of price data, news, analytics and forecasts, serving the critical needs of participants and investors in those markets. Fastmarkets NewGen gives context and meaning to today’s dynamics and provides long-term forecasts to navigate the accelerating transition to a new generation of energy markets.

This transition can be seen through the lens of battery makers and automakers that are already under pressure from supply deficits in lithium. For example, Fastmarkets’ Long-Term Lithium Forecast shows that Europe will represent 25 percent of global lithium demand in 2032 but will only produce four percent of global supply. This regional disconnect affects European government policies, automakers’ electrification strategies and revenue streams, and consumer behavior.

“We are seeing a global shift to address the impact of climate change and the emergence of a new generation of energy markets that have vastly different supply chains and price dynamics,” said Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets. “Battery materials and biofuel feedstock will be as heavily traded and consumed in the future as oil and gas is today. Fastmarkets NewGen will provide market participants and investors with the best data and information to make the right investment and trading decisions and will play an important part in supporting the transition to a more sustainable planet.”

The world is changing at a startling magnitude and pace – the global energy market is at the center of that change. Fastmarkets NewGen provides critical transparency and clarity to a new generation of energy markets and low-carbon supply chains to help build a more sustainable world.

What to read next
Abstract flowing network and a glowing particle data
SGX derivatives contracts: Risk management in new energy metals
Read more about the SGX launch of four battery metal derivatives contracts, cash-settled against Fastmarkets’ lithium and cobalt price assessments
September 16, 2022
 · 
Peter Hannah
Emilie Bodoin from Pure Lithium on lithium metal to solid state battery use in energy transition promo thumbnail
From lithium metal to solid-state batteries: How will they be used in the energy transition?
Emilie Bodoin, founder and CEO of Pure Lithium, explains how lithium metal batteries differ from other battery chemistries in the energy transition, as well as the challenges to producing a commercially-viable and truly solid-state battery for use in electric vehicles
September 15, 2022
Daniel Jimemez from iLiMarkets on lithium mining economic and social costs promo thumbnail
Understanding the greatest economic and social costs of becoming a lithium miner
In this video interview with Daniel Jimenez from iLiMarkets, he shares his views on the greatest social and economic costs of lithium mining and explains the key geopolitical drivers in the market
September 15, 2022
Elewout Depicker from LiCycle on battery recycling and the lithium supply gap promo thumbnail
Battery recycling: How it will help fill the lithium supply gap with Elewout Depicker, Li-Cycle
Hear from Elewout Depicker, vice president commercial and corporate development for Li-Cycle, as he explains the most significant barriers to battery recycling as well as what the industry can do to advance these processes
September 9, 2022
Sunset over biofuel factory
Transport fuel sector claims lion’s share of 2021 EU ethanol production
According to ethanol trade group ePure, the majority of European renewable ethanol production went to transportation use in 2021
September 8, 2022
 · 
Alexandra Chapman
electric vehicle charging in the street
Seven biggest topics at the European Battery Raw Materials Conference 2022
Key talking points at Fastmarkets’ European Battery Raw Materials Conference 2022 in Barcelona, Spain on September 20-21
September 7, 2022
 · 
Jon Stibbs
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed