Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Launch of Asia HBI price: pricing notice

Fastmarkets launches its cfr Asia hot-briquetted iron (HBI) price on Thursday June 1, with the first price published on Friday June 9.

May 3, 2023
By Paul Lim
Pricing noticeSteel raw materials

After an extended consultation period, Fastmarkets will launch the Asia hot-briquetted iron (HBI) price, cfr Southeast Asia.

HBI is a direct-charge metallic, which is used to reduce emissions in blast furnace-based converters. It can also be used in electric-arc furnaces.

Fastmarkets has expanded the geographical coverage of the Asia HBI prices after market feedback indicated there might be insufficient liquidity and spot trades in Asia.

Specification
Quality: 88-94% Fe, 90-140mm x 48-58mm x 32-34mm
Quantity: 10,000-30,000 tonnes
Location: CFR Southeast Asian ports
Timing: 0-8 weeks
Unit: USD/tonne
Payment terms: Letter of credit
Publication: Second and fourth Friday of each month, by 6pm Singapore time.

To provide feedback on the proposed Southeast Asia HBI price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Paul Lim by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Paul Lim, re: Southeast Asia HBI price.”

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
Container ships at dock
Stymied flow of raw materials along Mississippi River may shore up May’s ferrous scrap market
The current curtailment of barge shipments along the upper portion of the Mississippi River due to flooding is balancing some of the negative sentiment brought on by a swathe of end-of-month cancelations sent out by US mills to their suppliers
May 3, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
Manganese Ore Stock Pile stacker in background
Mitsui-Kobe Steel joint venture cements Middle East as vital DRI hub, but further efforts are required
Mitsui and Kobe Steel are seeking to reinforce their position in direct-reduced iron (DRI) production in the Middle East with the construction of a low-CO2 iron metallics production plant within the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, in the Sultanate of Oman
May 2, 2023
 · 
Norman Fong
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Western plywood sheathing price corrected
April 28, 2023
Card_list_image_steel_mill.png
‘Sliding scale’ approach to measuring, reporting steel carbon emissions allows for greenwashing
The Global Steel Climate Council (GSCC) is challenging the “sliding scale” method used by steelmakers to measure and report steel carbon emissions and unveiling its own global standard
April 28, 2023
 · 
Alesha Alkaff
HotterThumb_Aluminium1_490x275.png
Glencore beefs up industrial aluminium activities | Hotter Commodities
Glencore has started to beef up its aluminium business unit with the acquisition of stakes in bauxite and alumina assets
April 28, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
painted symbol on road of electric vehicle and charger
South Korea’s Ecopro starts nickel cathode plant construction in Hungary’s growing into e-mobility hotspot
South Korean battery materials producer Ecopro BM announced on Friday March 21 that construction works have started for its nickel cathode manufacturing plant in Debrecen, Hungary
April 28, 2023
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed