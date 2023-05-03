Launch of Asia HBI price: pricing notice

After an extended consultation period, Fastmarkets will launch the Asia hot-briquetted iron (HBI) price, cfr Southeast Asia.

HBI is a direct-charge metallic, which is used to reduce emissions in blast furnace-based converters. It can also be used in electric-arc furnaces.

Fastmarkets has expanded the geographical coverage of the Asia HBI prices after market feedback indicated there might be insufficient liquidity and spot trades in Asia.

Specification

Quality: 88-94% Fe, 90-140mm x 48-58mm x 32-34mm

Quantity: 10,000-30,000 tonnes

Location: CFR Southeast Asian ports

Timing: 0-8 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit

Publication: Second and fourth Friday of each month, by 6pm Singapore time.

To provide feedback on the proposed Southeast Asia HBI price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Paul Lim by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Paul Lim, re: Southeast Asia HBI price.”

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

