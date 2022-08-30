Methodology Contact us Login

Launch of Chinese domestic battery-grade manganese sulfate price assessment

Fastmarkets will launch a manganese sulfate 32% Mn min, battery grade, ex-works mainland China price assessment on Thursday September 1.

August 30, 2022
By Ruby Liu
Pricing noticeManganese

The launch of this price assessment follows a consultation period that ended on Friday August 26.

The price specification will be as follows:

MB-MN-0008 Manganese sulfate 32% Mn min, battery grade, ex-works mainland China, yuan/tonne
Quality: Powder, accepted by buyer for use in battery applications and with the chemical composition Mn 32% min, Fe 0.001% max, Zn 0.001% max, Cu 0.001% max, Pb 0.001% max, Cd 0.0005% max, K 0.01% max, Na 0.01% max, Ca 0.01% max, Mg 0.01% max, Ni 0.005% max, Co 0.005% max, insoluble residue 0.01% max, PH 4.0-6.5
Quantity: Min 32 tonnes
Location: Ex-works mainland China-excludes Taiwan Region, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR
Unit: yuan/tonne
Payment terms: Cash, other terms normalized
Publication: Weekly, Thursday 2-3pm London time

Battery-grade manganese sulfate is the manganese chemical used in lithium-ion batteries, particularly those using nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cathode. The NMC cathode is a significant cathode in the electric-vehicle (EV) market.

China accounts for around 90% of global supply of battery-grade manganese sulfate. Market sources expect an increased demand for this battery raw material in the foreseeable future, considering the expanding downstream cathode materials market in the country amid an evolving EV industry.

Therefore, covering battery-grade manganese sulfate would provide insight into this market.

The price assessment would also be highly complementary to Fastmarkets’ existing coverage of new energy raw materials, such as nickel, lithium and cobalt.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the manganese sulfate price, please contact Ruby Liu by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Ruby Liu re: China battery-grade manganese sulfate price assessments.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

