Proposal to amend frequency of China import steel scrap indices

Fastmarkets’ indices for steel scrap, heavy recycled steel materials, cfr east China and steel scrap, heavy recycled steel materials, cfr north China have been subject to persistently low liquidity since June 2021. Buying interest for imported steel scrap in China has been low in the past months due to the persistent buy-sell gap between bids and offers for the material, according to market participants.

The specifications for the east China price index, with proposed changes in italics, are as follows:

MB-STE-0889: Steel scrap, index, heavy recycled steel materials, cfr east China, $ per tonne Quality: Cut structural and plate scrap, compliant with China scrap standard HRS101, minimum thickness of 6mm, minimum diameter of 10mm, length less than 1,500mm, width less than 600mm, maximum unit weight 1,500kg

Quantity: Minimum 2,000 tonnes (bulk)

Location: cfr eastern China ports

Timing: 3-10 weeks

Unit: US$ per tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly, Friday, 5-6pm Shanghai time.

The specifications for the north China price index, with proposed changes in italics, are as follows:

MB-STE-0895: Steel scrap, index, heavy recycled steel materials, cfr north China, $ per tonne Quality: Cut structural and plate scrap, compliant with China scrap standard HRS101, minimum thickness of 6mm, minimum diameter of 10mm, length less than 1,500mm, width less than 600mm, maximum unit weight 1,500kg

Quantity: Minimum 2,000 tonnes (bulk)

Location: cfr northern China ports

Timing: 3-10 weeks

Unit: US$ per tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly, Friday, 5-6pm Shanghai time.

The consultation period for these proposed amendments starts on Thursday March 31 and will end on Monday May 2. The amendment will then take effect, subject to market feedback, on Monday May 9.

To provide feedback on these price indices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the prices, please contact Tianran Zhao by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Tianran Zhao re: China scrap import price.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

