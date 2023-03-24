Methodology Contact us Login

Proposal to delist Pittsburgh cast iron borings

Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue its ferrous scrap consumer buying price for cast iron borings in Pittsburgh due to a lack of liquidity.

March 24, 2023
By Sean Barry
Ferrous scrapPricing notice

MB-STE-0310
Assessment: Steel scrap cast iron borings, consumer buying price, delivered mill Pittsburgh, $/gross ton
Quality: Clean cast iron or malleable iron borings and drillings, free of steel turnings, scale, lumps or excessive oil.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Fastmarkets will hold a 30-day consultation period beginning Friday March 24, during which it invites comments and input from market participants. An update to this notice will be published on April 24, 2023.

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the ferrous scrap assessments, please contact Sean Barry at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry re: Pittsburgh cast iron borings

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please click here.

