Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Recycled brown pulp (RBP) remains at $340/tonne net CIF to China as demand and pricing pick up

RBP price remained unchanged as US old corrugated containers (OCC) ticked up in January

February 3, 2023
By Megan Workman
ContainerboardRecovered paper

Demand for US old corrugated containers (OCC) ticked up in January as recycled pulp mills in Southeast Asia seek more fiber at the start of the year, yet pricing for recycled brown pulp (RBP) remained unchanged at $340/tonne net CIF to China for the third consecutive month, according to Fastmarkets’ PPI Pulp & Paper Week January 18 pricing survey and market report. Contacts reported that market demand met supplies.

Some sellers reported RBP trades in January at higher prices, up slightly to $350- 360/tonne net CIF to China. However, the majority told of firm prices that held at $340/tonne net CIF to China.

After six straight months of pricing declines through October 2022, RBP pricing has remained at $340/tonne net CIF to China since November. In one year, pricing has decreased 27%, or $125/tonne net CIF to China vs $465/tonne net CIF to China in January 2022.

Buyers and sellers of RBP told P&PW that business is “better” in Southeast Asian countries, and the anticipation of China’s return after many months of lockdowns due to the pandemic that has kept workers and residents at home. As restrictions are lifted, the economy is expected to pick up again.

“RBP is up slightly to $350-360,” a seller said. “Chinese mills are getting ready for (a) potential packaging uptick as Covid restrictions get lifted. Many expect (the) economy to gradually get back to normal starting Q2.”

However, contacts said the paper market in China is still “plagued” with overcapacity, weak export demand, and lacking domestic recovered fiber collection.

China lowers import duties. “China mills depend heavily on exports and that area has been weak,” a contact said. “China recently lowered the import duties, and that adds more pressure on domestic mills.”

On January 1, China lowered import taxes on 1,020 commodities, including 67 kinds of paper and paper converting products. Among them are corrugating medium, recycled linerboard, virgin and recycled boxboard, and both coated and uncoated freesheet paper. China has decided to waive the standard most-favored-nation (MFN) tariffs of 5-6% on imports of these grades until the end of this year.

China’s Ministry of Finance said that the tariff cuts would increase supply, and help its industrial chains and supply chains in China.

Another large seller said business in China remains stale, as well as slowdowns due to the Chinese Lunar New Year. The seller said RBP price is $310/tonne net CIF to China ports.

“(The) China market is slow and quiet overall,” another seller said this week. “Many manufacturers are shut down recently due to surge of COVID cases. Also, one week before Chinese New Year, it’s traditionally a slow month.”

Total exports of recycled pulp were up vs one year ago, according to the most recent data from the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA). The 454,000 tons of recycled pulp exported through November 2022 was up 19.8% vs the first 11 months of 2021.

This article was first published in PPI Pulp & Paper Week, the industry’s most trusted pulp and paper market news and prices for North America. Speak to our team to find out more and subscribe to our newsletters.

What to read next
Sack kraft paper bag unbleached
Drop in unbleached kraft paper prices by $10 for both 30-lb and 50-lb natural unbleached grades
Levels for UBL kraft paper are down $10/ton for 30-lb lightweight grocery bag paper and down by $10/ton for 50-lb unbleached natural multiwall sack kraft paper
February 3, 2023
 · 
Gregory Rudder
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Consultation on proposal to discontinue Russian containerboard prices – final decision
BRUSSELS, Feb 2, 2023 (PPI Europe) - PRICING NOTICE: Consultation on proposal to discontinue Russian containerboard prices – final decision
February 2, 2023
FP_cartonboard_paper_Unsplash_aJTiW00qqtI.jpg
Michigan may provide up to $200 million for Billerud paperboard product mill investment
Billerud continues to evaluate investments to transform and convert its Escanaba, MI, mill into a paperboard production mill, and is close to receiving up to $200 million from the state of Michigan
February 2, 2023
 · 
Nola Valente
a variety of cartonboard boxes
Uncoated recycled boxboard prices decline in North America for the first time in nearly three years
URB prices decline by $20/ton in NA, its first fall in almost three years; Graphic upsizes Bristol, UK, facility
February 2, 2023
 · 
Nola Valente
Pricing Notice
Open consultation on methodology for Log Lines – final decision
Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Log Lines, via an open consultation process between Dec. 15, 2022, and Jan. 23, 2023.
February 1, 2023
Pricing Notice
Annual Review of PIX European Pulp Indices Methodology - Open Consultation
HELSINKI (PIX Pulp and Paper indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX European Pulp price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.


January 31, 2023
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed