Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

ResponsibleSteel debuts new global steel sustainability standard

ResponsibleSteel, a third-party provider of sustainability standards and certifications, has launched a new global standard for the steel industry with a focus on responsible sourcing

September 15, 2022
By Rijuta Dey Bera
SteelSteel raw materials

The new standard will “play a pivotal role in driving down greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and driving up standards in the steel supply chain” and will “push back against greenwashing,” it said on Wednesday September 14.

Created after taking inputs from its members — which include steel companies such as ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, US Steel, Thyssenkrupp, Posco, BlueScope, and Voestalpine, as well as environmental non-governmental organizations — the “ResponsibleSteel International Standard V2.0” will enable steel buyers to “specify what green procurement means in a credible way.”

The revised standard addresses issues across the entire environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) spectrum as well as the threat of climate change, pertaining specifically to GHG emissions and the responsible sourcing of input materials, it said.

The standard applies to operational steel and related sites that process raw materials for steelmaking, or that produce steel products, according to a ResponsibleSteel spokesperson.

ResponsibleSteel noted the following:

  • Sites that wish to market or sell ResponsibleSteel-certified steel must achieve a minimum threshold level of performance for the intensity of GHG emissions for the production of crude steel. The threshold level of performance is determined in accordance with internationally consistent GHG accounting rules, which require that all significant GHG be taken into account, including methane and carbon dioxide. The GHG emissions associated with the extraction, transportation and processing of input materials must be included, as well as the site’s direct emissions and the indirect emissions associated with its energy use.
  • The standard defines GHG emissions intensity performance having taken into account the proportion of scrap that is used as input material, ensuring that it is globally applicable and does not simply divert the limited supply of scrap from one use or user to another, without achieving GHG emission reductions for the sector as a whole.
  • The standard defines and distinguishes between four levels of performance from a basic threshold for ResponsibleSteel certification (level 1) through to the production of “near zero” steel (level 4), allowing steel users, specifiers and policymakers to design their own specifications, commitments and incentives to maximize the speed of the steel sector’s transition to the production of “near zero” steel.

The official review of the new standard will start in 2023, according to the organization’s website.

“Steel customers can now be confident in specifying ResponsibleSteel-certified steel products,” Gerry Tidd, chairman of ResponsibleSteel’s board of directors, said in a press release.

To keep up with the green steel discussion by visiting our Green Steel Spotlight page. Learn more.

What to read next
High-voltage electrical towers peeking out from the fog
Chinese aluminium industry will relocate to access low-carbon power, Intl Al Conf hears
Aluminium production capacity in China must relocate to access low-carbon power, which will be key in tackling the country’s emissions, Ron Knapp, international adviser at China Hongqiao Group, told delegates at Fastmarkets’ International Aluminium Conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, September 14
September 15, 2022
 · 
Carrie Bone
Copper elements ready to be used for the production of electric motors
Key topics ahead of Fastmarkets international Copper Conference 2022
The key talking points that will be covered at this year’s Copper Conference on September 22-23 in Barcelona, Spain
September 15, 2022
 · 
Julian Luk
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Update to Cleveland ferrous scrap prices
Fastmarkets has updated its consumer buying price for steel scrap No1 heavy melt and cut structural/plate, 5’ max, delivered mill Cleveland, following the arrival of late information for the domestic ferrous scrap monthly trade in September.
September 14, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Update to Fastmarkets’ base metals publication schedule for September 19, 2022
Fastmarkets is revising its base metals publication schedule for September 19 following a decision by the London Metal Exchange to partially suspend ring-trading on the day, out of respect for the state funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II.
September 13, 2022
 · 
Juliet Walsh
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend frequency of cfr China steel billet import price assessment
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the frequency of its price assessment for steel billet, import, cfr China, $/tonne to once per week in response to low liquidity.
September 13, 2022
 · 
Lee Allen
Worker taking sample from furnace in aluminium recycling plant
Yunnan aluminium producers ordered to cut output amid power rationing
Aluminium smelters in southwestern China’s Yunnan province have been ordered by the local government to cut production by 10% to lower their power usage, with effect from Friday September 9, sources with knowledge confirmed to Fastmarkets
September 9, 2022
 · 
Yiwen Ju
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed