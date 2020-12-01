A number of Chinese dealers and business entities are taking over Japanese scrapyards, or setting up scrap businesses in Japan, to secure sufficient supply of the steelmaking raw material for steel mills in China, market sources told Fastmarkets this week.
China will raise its export tariffs on ferro-chrome and high-purity pig iron from August 1, its Ministry of Finance said on Thursday July 29.
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
The winners of Fastmarkets’ Apex 2020 price forecast contest set out their projections for factors that will most influence base metals, precious metals and steel raw material prices in 2021, with Covid-19 vaccinations a constant.
Fastmarkets opened a consultation on January 29, 2020, inviting feedback on its iron ore index methodologies in line with our annual methodology review process.
China’s new and stricter steel capacity swap ratios will cool the overheated steelmaking raw materials market and pave the way for more electric-arc furnaces to be used in its mammoth steel industry, market sources told Fastmarkets this week.
Nearly two months after Chinese steel mills were verbally notified to halt imports of Australian coal, market participants and industry analysts tell Fastmarkets about the consequences of the ban and their predictions for its future.
China’s decision to remove its import tax on all steel billet last week means Fastmarkets will not proceed with any changes to limit data points to Asean-origin prices.