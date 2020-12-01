Contact Us Login

Become a customer
EXCLUSIVE: Chinese dealers taking over Japanese scrapyards to secure supply
A number of Chinese dealers and business entities are taking over Japanese scrapyards, or setting up scrap businesses in Japan, to secure sufficient supply of the steelmaking raw material for steel mills in China, market sources told Fastmarkets this week.
December 01, 2020 04:52 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
Industrial worker with work tool
NEWSBREAK: China to increase export taxes on pig iron, ferro-chrome
China will raise its export tariffs on ferro-chrome and high-purity pig iron from August 1, its Ministry of Finance said on Thursday July 29.
July 29, 2021 10:15 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
RESEARCH: Supply boost threatens iron ore price spike
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
October 22, 2020 05:55 PM
 · 
Alexander Kershaw
APEX 2020: Winners predict ‘firm but bumpy’ growth for base metals in 2021; bullish for gold
The winners of Fastmarkets’ Apex 2020 price forecast contest set out their projections for factors that will most influence base metals, precious metals and steel raw material prices in 2021, with Covid-19 vaccinations a constant.
January 28, 2021 03:13 PM
 · 
Ana de Liz
PRICING NOTICE: End of open consultation on iron ore index methodologies
Fastmarkets opened a consultation on January 29, 2020, inviting feedback on its iron ore index methodologies in line with our annual methodology review process.
April 05, 2021 07:08 AM
 · 
Peter Hannah
Hot-rolled steel process in steel industry
FOCUS: China’s stricter steel capacity swap ratios to cool overheated raw materials markets
China’s new and stricter steel capacity swap ratios will cool the overheated steelmaking raw materials market and pave the way for more electric-arc furnaces to be used in its mammoth steel industry, market sources told Fastmarkets this week.
May 07, 2021 10:45 AM
 · 
Alice Li
FOCUS: Market doubtful of near-term end to China’s ban on Australian coal imports
Nearly two months after Chinese steel mills were verbally notified to halt imports of Australian coal, market participants and industry analysts tell Fastmarkets about the consequences of the ban and their predictions for its future.
December 04, 2020 01:18 PM
 · 
Min Li
RESEARCH: Iron ore prices to remain strong into 2021, Australian coking coal prices hint recovery
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
December 17, 2020 03:24 PM
 · 
Alexander Kershaw
RESEARCH: Key takeaways from Coaltrans Asia; what to expect for scrap, metallics demand in China
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
November 26, 2020 02:26 PM
 · 
Alistair Ramsay
PRICING NOTICE: No change to China billet price after import tax removal
China’s decision to remove its import tax on all steel billet last week means Fastmarkets will not proceed with any changes to limit data points to Asean-origin prices.
May 03, 2021 09:07 AM
 · 
Lee Allen
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed