Shortlist announced for Pulp & Paper International (PPI) Awards 2023

Fastmarkets Forest Products (formerly known as RISI), the leading information provider for the global forest products industry, has today announced the shortlist of potential winners of the 2023 Pulp & Paper International (PPI) Awards programme. The final winners will be revealed and receive their trophies at the 2023 PPI Awards dinner and ceremony on the 8th March in Prague, Czech Republic, at the Marriot Hotel.

Matt Graves, Senior Vice President, Forest Products Indices welcomed the number of submissions received.

“We are delighted by the fantastic number of entries received for the 14th PPI Awards; we have seen a really high caliber of entries, with submissions coming from across the world. I would like to thank all the individuals and companies who have taken the time to enter these prestigious awards which recognize the great work the industry is engaged in. I would also like to thank our judging panel for their time and effort in determining this year’s shortlist and winners. Good luck to everyone who made the shortlist, we’re looking forward to seeing the winners unveiled in Prague.”

Now in their 14th year, the awards recognize the achievements of companies, mills and individuals in the pulp, packaging and paper sector. The shortlist for each category is judged against rigorous criteria by an industry-leading panel of experts, together with senior Fastmarkets Forest Products analysts and editors.

Judges for the 2023 awards are Jan Bottiglieri, Editorial Director, Paper360o, Heidi Brock, President & CEO, American Forest & Paper Association, Tero Eerikainen, Economist – European Packaging Papers, Fastmarkets, Marina Faleiros, Managing Editor – Latin America, Fastmarkets, Mary Anne Hansan, President, Paper and Packaging Board, Ville Hentonnen, Director Mill Intelligence (EMEA), Fastmarkets, Jorge Luzuriaga, Counsellor, Amexiccor, Nicholas Mockett, Partner, Moorgate Capital, Jonathan Roberts, Partner, Pryor Roberts Communications, UK, Jori Ringman, Director General, CEPI, Mark Rushton, Editorial Consultant and head judge Alejandro Mata, Director – European Packaging and Graphic Paper, Fastmarkets.

The PPI Awards will be announced at a gala dinner scheduled on Wednesday, 8th March, in Prague, Czech Republic; the Awards sit alongside and in the same venue as the annual Forest Products European Conference.

The shortlist for the 2023 PPI Awards, by category, is as follows:

International CEO of the Year

Andrew King – CEO, Mondi Group

Cristiano Teixeira – CEO, Klabin

Mark Kowlzan – CEO, Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

Steve Binnie – CEO, Sappi

Tony Smurfitt – CEO, Smurfit Kappa

Risk & Safety Award 2023

J K PAPER

Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO)

Smurfit Kappa – 100 Stories on Safety

Smurfit Kappa – Accident & Safety

Sustainability Leadership

Klabin

Mondi Group

Progroup AG

Smurfit Kappa – HYFLEXPOWER

Smurfit Kappa – Nettingsdorf

Smurfit Kappa – Waste to energy

Digital Innovation

ANDRITZ AG

Klabin

Smurfit Kappa – Automation

Smurfit Kappa – P2P Optimization

Smurfit Kappa – Todo Carton

Smurfit Kappa – Townsend Hook

Industry Woman of the Year

Annica Bresky – CEO, Stora Enso

Anu Ahola – Senior Vice President - Operations, UPM

Beatrix Praeceptor – Chief Procurement Officer, Mondi Group

Gabriele Schallegger – Chief Financial Officer, MM Board & Paper

Viv McMenamin – CEO, Mondi South Africa

Serena Pieraccioli, Vice President and Commercial Director, Global Pulp Group (European Region), Central National Gottesman Europe

Product Innovation

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa – Click-to-Lock

Smurfit Kappa – Extrusions

Smurfit Kappa – HoneyComb Pallets SK1

Smurfit Kappa – ÓPTIMA

Smurfit Kappa – Rollor Premium Design

Green Energy and Biofuels

Ence – Energía y Celulosa

Klabin

Smurfit Kappa – HYFLEXPOWER

Smurfit Kappa – Nettingsdorf

Mill Manager of the Year

Armin Schmidt – General Manager, Hürth Mill – UPM

Shri Vinay Dwivedi – Executive Vice President (Works), J K PAPER MILLS

Georg Streif – Production Coordinator, Kehl site, Koehler Paper SE

Mario Amaral – Manager, Viana Paper Mill, DS Smith

Abdulrazik Aksalani – Plant Manager, MEPCO

Gottfried Joham – Managing Director, Mondi Frantschach, Mondi Group

Good luck to all those on the shortlist and we hope to see you at the PPI Awards!