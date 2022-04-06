Sustainable aviation fuels: Potential opportunities for developing an efficient supply chain
An analysis of sustainable aviation fuels raw materials and processes
The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) sector is rapidly growing, and so are the opportunities for market participants, including biofuels producers, investors and feedstock suppliers. This webinar focuses on:
- SAF raw materials and technological processes, such as Gasification and Alcohol-to-Jet, used to transform feedstocks into sustainable fuels;
- the principles set by the Round Table on Sustainable Raw Materials for SAF production and how the latest criteria will influence what feedstocks are preferred;
- potential opportunities for sustainable aviation fuel capacity and production presented by agriculture and forest residues and developments in technology to reduce cost and generate a more efficient supply chain.
