Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Turkey re-enters US ferrous scrap market at higher prices after brief hiatus

In a fresh cargo sale to Turkey, US deep-sea ferrous scrap export prices ticked up by $2-11 per tonne compared with the last such US deals

August 25, 2022
By Amy Hinton
Ferrous scrapScrap and secondarySteel raw materials

An East Coast exporter sold a cargo containing 19,000 tonnes of an 80:20 mix of No1 and No2 heavy melting scrap priced at $402 per tonne cfr and 21,000 tonnes of shredded scrap and 5,000 tonnes of bonus-grade material priced at $422 per tonne cfr for September shipment to a Turkish mill on Monday August 22.

Prior to this, a separate US shipper on the East Coast sold an unspecified tonnage of HMS 1&2 (90:10) for $405 per tonne cfr — equivalent to $400 per tonne cfr for an 80:20 mix of the grade — it was reported on Wednesday August 17.

The last reported shred and bonus prices from the US East Coast to the region were $411 per tonne cfr for both grades in a previous deal reported on August 11; HMS 1&2 (80:20) went for $396 per tonne cfr in the same sale.

Turkish importers have paid a series of incremental increases for US ferrous scrap in recent transactions, but the market upside remains limited, sources said.

Mills there continue to target HMS 1&2 (80:20) at $390-400 per tonne cfr for imports of the grade, but have been unsuccessful in the US market of late.

Expectations in the US domestic scrap market that September prices will be sideways in a best-case scenario continue to cast a long shadow over export prospects.

Nonetheless, Turkish importers are expected to increase their export presence soon while regional mills work to secure scrap tonnages for September’s steel production schedule, despite reports that many are running at a reduced capacity amid hefty production costs.

What to read next
Steel scrap transported by crane
Limited steel scrap supply keeps import prices in Turkey high
Turkish steel producers continued to face weak demand for finished steel products in the export markets and locally
August 25, 2022
 · 
Elina Virchenko
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delayed publication of steel billet, cfr China
The publication of Fastmarkets’ steel billet, import, cfr China price assessment for Tuesday August 23 was delayed this week and was instead published on Wednesday August 24.
August 24, 2022
 · 
Lee Allen
BMW green steel
BMW seals deal with H2 Green Steel on low-CO2 steel deliveries
German carmaker BMW Group signed an agreement with Swedish green steel maker H2 Green Steel to supply low-CO2 steel for vehicle production at its European plants, Fastmarkets has learned
August 24, 2022
 · 
Julia Bolotova
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to assessment for manganese flake, Rotterdam
Fastmarkets has corrected its weekly price assessment for manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne, following a reporter error.
August 22, 2022
 · 
Sofia Okun
Electric motor part in factory
Concerns build among traders about LME warehouse stocks
Physical metal and London Metal Exchange warrant traders have voiced increasing concerns to Fastmarkets over the current low stock levels in LME-listed warehouses globally
August 22, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
Ferro-alloys, pure ferro niob (Fe-Nb)
Threat of strike action at Samancor in South Africa could have massive impact on global ferro-chrome market
Imminent strike action at South Africa’s leading charge chrome and chrome ore producer Samancor could have a massive impact on global ferro-chrome production, with the company holding a 30% share of the worldwide market
August 22, 2022
 · 
Claire Patel-Campbell
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed