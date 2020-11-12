Fast-rising costs for container freight on a number of major shipping routes are causing disruption in trade flows for minerals and metals alike, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday November 12.
Higher freight rates for steel scrap routes in both bulk carriers and containers have jacked up prices for the secondary raw material across Asia, market sources have told Fastmarkets.
Though confirmed deals lowered hot-rolled coil prices in the United States on Friday November 6, the spot market may well hit $35 per hundredweight ($700 0per short ton) soon due to limited availability and rising raw material costs, according to sources.
US copper scrap exporters are waiting to see how China’s new regulations affect the flow of scrap metal to the Asian country, which could have a significant impact on domestic copper scrap prices.
Global ferrous scrap prices continued on an upward trend due to supply tightness and strong demand by steelmakers in the week ended Friday November 27.
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have moved above $50 per hundredweight ($1,000 per short ton) for the first time since early September 2008 thanks to a continuing supply shortage.
Hot-rolled coil pricing in the United States rose further on the first business day of the year, with market participants awaiting this month’s ferrous scrap settlement for direction amid limited spot availability of HRC.
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States retreated after opening the year at their highest level since August 2008, with buyers bracing for more price increases due to strong automotive-related demand and soaring ferrous scrap costs.
Sluggish Chinese domestic steel scrap prices mean there has been a large gap between bids and offers for imports of steel scrap this week, market sources told Fastmarkets on Friday January 8.
A number of Chinese dealers and business entities are taking over Japanese scrapyards, or setting up scrap businesses in Japan, to secure sufficient supply of the steelmaking raw material for steel mills in China, market sources told Fastmarkets this week.