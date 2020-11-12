Contact Us Login

Soaring freight costs disrupting metals, minerals trade
Fast-rising costs for container freight on a number of major shipping routes are causing disruption in trade flows for minerals and metals alike, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday November 12.
November 12, 2020 02:50 PM
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
Asia scrap prices inflated by higher freight rates, container shortage
Higher freight rates for steel scrap routes in both bulk carriers and containers have jacked up prices for the secondary raw material across Asia, market sources have told Fastmarkets.
October 23, 2020 07:18 AM
 · 
Lee Allen
Deals lower US hot-rolled coil index; $35/cwt still seen as imminent
Though confirmed deals lowered hot-rolled coil prices in the United States on Friday November 6, the spot market may well hit $35 per hundredweight ($700 0per short ton) soon due to limited availability and rising raw material costs, according to sources.
November 06, 2020 11:31 PM
 · 
Patrick Fitzgerald
11-20-20-copper-and-brass-scrap.jpg
US copper, brass scrap prices mixed; mart eyes China import regulations
US copper scrap exporters are waiting to see how China’s new regulations affect the flow of scrap metal to the Asian country, which could have a significant impact on domestic copper scrap prices.
November 19, 2020 11:03 PM
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
steel-scrap-wrap-2020-11-27.jpg
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Supply tightness continues to drive up prices
Global ferrous scrap prices continued on an upward trend due to supply tightness and strong demand by steelmakers in the week ended Friday November 27.
November 27, 2020 06:32 PM
 · 
Amy Hinton
US hot-rolled coil index tops $50/cwt on short supply
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have moved above $50 per hundredweight ($1,000 per short ton) for the first time since early September 2008 thanks to a continuing supply shortage.
December 23, 2020 10:55 PM
 · 
Grace Lavigne Asenov
US HRC price up; mart eyes Jan scrap trade
Hot-rolled coil pricing in the United States rose further on the first business day of the year, with market participants awaiting this month’s ferrous scrap settlement for direction amid limited spot availability of HRC.
January 04, 2021 10:32 PM
 · 
Patrick Fitzgerald
HRC price slips in US; next round of quotes seen higher
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States retreated after opening the year at their highest level since August 2008, with buyers bracing for more price increases due to strong automotive-related demand and soaring ferrous scrap costs.
January 05, 2021 10:08 PM
 · 
Dominick Yanchunas
CHINA STEEL SCRAP: Stifled domestic prices restrict import trades
Sluggish Chinese domestic steel scrap prices mean there has been a large gap between bids and offers for imports of steel scrap this week, market sources told Fastmarkets on Friday January 8.
January 08, 2021 10:43 AM
 · 
Jessica Zong
EXCLUSIVE: Chinese dealers taking over Japanese scrapyards to secure supply
A number of Chinese dealers and business entities are taking over Japanese scrapyards, or setting up scrap businesses in Japan, to secure sufficient supply of the steelmaking raw material for steel mills in China, market sources told Fastmarkets this week.
December 01, 2020 04:52 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
