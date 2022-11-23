Ukraine’s weekly sunflower oil exports rise by 9%

Ukrainian exports of sunflower oil and rapeseed increased in the reporting week from November 14 to 21, while shipments of sun meal, sunflower, and soybeans fell, data from the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture showed on Tuesday.

Weekly exports of sunflower oil in the reporting period amounted to 175,550 tonnes, which is over 9% higher than levels recorded a week earlier.

The main destinations for Ukrainian sunflower oil in November were China, with a share of 109,709 tonnes, followed by Romania, with a share of 56,976 tonnes.

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, a total of 1.36 million tonnes of sunflower oil has been exported.

Sunflower seeds and meal exports

Weekly exports of sunflower seeds decreased by 6.5% to 94,813 tonnes, compared with last week, bringing total sunflower exports since the beginning of the 2022-23 marketing year to 770,734 tonnes.

More than 86,000 tonnes of Ukrainian sunflower products were intended for delivery to Romania, while for Bulgarian buyers, the volume of Ukrainian sunflower products came to around 68,379 tonnes, according to official data.

Weekly exports of sunflower meal fell by more than 67.5% to 46,989 tonnes due to a lack of supply from local producers.

The main buyers of Ukrainian sunflower meal in November so far are China and Poland, with shares of 125,858 and 63,945 tonnes, respectively.

Rapeseed exports

The export of rapeseed in the reporting period from November 14 to November 21 exceeded levels recorded a week earlier by more than 2.3 times and amounted to 173,625 tonnes, resulting in total exports from the beginning of the season to 2.7 million tonnes.

The lion’s share of Ukrainian rapeseed was claimed by Germany (96,228 tonnes) and Romania (88,949 tonnes), followed by Poland (66,332 tonnes).

Weekly exports of soybeans in the reporting period fell by 51.5% compared with the previous week to 58,312 tonnes.

The main export destinations for Ukrainian soybeans in November were Turkey (83,361 tonnes) and Romania (41,663 tonnes), followed by Egypt (27,864 tonnes).

Since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, Ukrainian soybean exports amounted to 725,213 tonnes.