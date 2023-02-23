Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

US Southern Pine exports to Mexico hit 30-year high in 2022

A record-setting surge in Southern Pine exports to Mexico propelled total US softwood lumber shipments to a 30-year high in 2022

February 23, 2023
By Peter Malliris
LumberWood productsNorth America

Shipments of all species to Mexico climbed to 385 million board feet last year, up 8% from 2021 and the third-highest annual total on record. Exports reached 402 mmbf in 1992 and set a record at 593 mmbf in 1991.

Total exports to Mexico climbed for a second consecutive year, rising 91% from a 2020 trough. US shipments to that country declined for four consecutive years from 2016 to 2020.

Mexico becomes largest foreign market

For the first time since 2016, Mexico overtook Canada last year as the largest foreign market for US softwood lumber. Shipments to Canada declined 11% in 2022, falling to 316 mmbf.

Shipments were widely mixed by species. Southern Pine shipments jumped 60% compared to 2021, reaching 70 mmbf, surpassing 2016 as the highest volume on record. In recent years, Southern Pine has taken a back seat to Other Pine in the Mexican market. In 2021, for example, Other Pine exports to Mexico more than doubled compared to the previous year, reaching 137 mmbf.

Southern Pine shipments were less than a third of the Other Pine total that year at 43 mmbf. Other Pine remained the most common US species shipped to Mexico last year at 113 mmbf, but that was down 18% compared to 2021.

Strong demand for Southern Pine in Mexico

Southern Pine producers have noted in recent months that Mexican demand for Southern Pine timbers has been exceptionally strong. Many traders note that soaring timbers sales likely contributed heavily to the 2022 surge in total Southern Pine exports to Mexico.

Douglas Fir exports were also resurgent in Mexico last year, climbing 17% to 63 mmbf. Ponderosa Pine shipments, meanwhile, declined 15% to 45 mmbf. Historically, Ponderosa Pine exports to Mexico are heavy to 1-inch boards.

Ponderosa Pine exports to Mexico plunged during the pandemic and rebounded strongly in 2021 before last year’s decline.

Last year’s growth in US exports to Mexico ran counter to the otherwise downward trend in shipments to Canada and offshore destinations. Total US exports fell 12% last year. Historically higher prices in domestic markets prompted producers to focus on sales within the US.

Stay ahead of wood products market changes by joining your peers in subscribing to the Random Lengths weekly report. Speak to our team and find out more about our price products, forecasts and how Fastmarkets can help your business.

What to read next
FP_Packaging_ContainerboardBoxPile_Unsplash_DevJkLB3hWE_cropped.png
Linerboard prices fall another $20 on domestic market in North America
Box contacts are unsure about what March will bring as linerboard prices tumble for four straight months
February 23, 2023
 · 
Gregory Rudder
Reams of paper, close-up [B&W]
Sappi NA in price protection mode as CFS paper mill inventories shoot up by 43% in January
Demand for CFS paper has slowed as printing and writing paper buyers in North America continue to work through their inventories
February 22, 2023
 · 
Renata Mercante
Pulp_paper_transported_by_ship.jpg
Prices for both benchmark BEK and NBSK pulp grades in Europe decline in January
After a six-month standoff, BEK prices tumble by $50/tonne while NBSK prices dropped by $10-20/tonne
February 22, 2023
 · 
Steven Sachoff
Pricing Notice
Annual Review of PIX Recovered Paper Indices Methodology – Open Consultation
HELSINKI, February 22, 2023 (PIX Pulp and Paper indices) – Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Recovered Paper Europe and Germany price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.
February 22, 2023
pulp shipping - webpage_slider.jpg
Finnish logistics strikes begin as negotiations fail to bear fruit
Strike warnings in Finland raises concerns as more dates are announced
February 21, 2023
 · 
Steven Sachoff
Pricing Notice
Annual Review of PIX Sawn Softwood Timber Finland Indices - Final Decision
HELSINKI, February 17, 2023 (PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between January 18 and February 15, 2023 on the pricing methodology for its PIX Sawn Softwood Timber Finland indices.
February 21, 2023
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed