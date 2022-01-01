Fastmarkets Forest Products Latin America Conference 2023

Over three days you will:
Connect with senior decision-makers
Build out your network and reconnect with peers from across Latin America
Expert insights
Your opportunity to hear directly from the CEOs and other leaders from the biggest pulp and paper producers in Latin America
Gain access to Fastmarkets outlooks
You will get exclusive information from Fastmarkets experts. Hear both localised and global pricing trends and market insights on pulp, paper and packaging.
Build a clear market picture
You will hear from a wide variety of speakers ranging from big, integrated industry-leading companies, to independent companies.