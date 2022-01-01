Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Home
/
Events
/
Fastmarkets Forest Products Latin America Conference 2023

Fastmarkets Forest Products Latin America Conference 2023

Fastmarkets Forest Products Latin America Conference is the only event that enables you to access one of the most trusted sources of price information, market analyses and forecasts that focuses on the region. This is your opportunity to get unparallel insights on the Latin American market directly from industry leaders and learn about the latest market drivers and trends. Be the first to receive the latest Fastmarkets outlooks for pulp, paper, packaging, tissue and beyond. Don’t miss the chance to connect with top decision-makers in the Latin American forest products industry and join the people that will be leading and shaping the future of the industry.

Aug 7-9, 2023
Sao Paulo
View map
Over three days you will:
icon_economic.png
Connect with senior decision-makers
Build out your network and reconnect with peers from across Latin America
icon_prices.png
Expert insights
Your opportunity to hear directly from the CEOs and other leaders from the biggest pulp and paper producers in Latin America
icon_futures.png
Gain access to Fastmarkets outlooks
You will get exclusive information from Fastmarkets experts. Hear both localised and global pricing trends and market insights on pulp, paper and packaging.
icon_events.png
Build a clear market picture
You will hear from a wide variety of speakers ranging from big, integrated industry-leading companies, to independent companies.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed