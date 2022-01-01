Random Lengths weekly report

Every Friday you’ll get:

Accurate price reporting

Review updated prices for more than 1,600 softwood lumber, plywood, OSB, and other wood products in all North American regions

News and analysis

See “Through A Knothole” reports on the housing market, changes in production, log supply issues, labor negotiations, and more

Industry news

Consult “Yardnotes” for the latest on new companies, changes within existing companies, personnel changes, and other news

Market surveys

Get the insider’s perspective from industry-wide surveys covering production shifts and other market trends

Product and species reports

Learn why certain items or species are selling better than others, why some are hard to find, and other factors that affect prices

Market data

Refer to handy charts and graphs for price changes and other indicators – including a new futures market section

Random Lengths Composite Prices

Measure broad price movements with Composite Prices for 14 specific product groups and species. View our composite price descriptions here.

Daily WoodWire

The Wood products news service delivered as part of a subscription now includes content from Daily WoodWire

