Random Lengths weekly report

Price reporting, analysis, and market coverage of more than 1,600 items of softwood lumber, panels, and other wood products in North America

About the Random Lengths weekly report

The Random Lengths Weekly Report, delivered every Friday, provides essential price data and unbiased analyses of trading patterns, plus reports of important industry trends and events.

Each weekly 14-page issue contains prices for more than 1,600 items of softwood lumber, panels, and other wood products. As part of the Fastmarkets forest products price and news service, it’s your key to staying on top of the market.

Every Friday you’ll get:

Accurate price reporting

Review updated prices for more than 1,600 softwood lumber, plywood, OSB, and other wood products in all North American regions

News and analysis

See “Through A Knothole” reports on the housing market, changes in production, log supply issues, labor negotiations, and more

Industry news

Consult “Yardnotes” for the latest on new companies, changes within existing companies, personnel changes, and other news

Market surveys

Get the insider’s perspective from industry-wide surveys covering production shifts and other market trends

Product and species reports

Learn why certain items or species are selling better than others, why some are hard to find, and other factors that affect prices

Market data

Refer to handy charts and graphs for price changes and other indicators – including a new futures market section

Random Lengths Composite Prices

Measure broad price movements with Composite Prices for 14 specific product groups and species. View our composite price descriptions here.

Daily WoodWire

The Wood products news service delivered as part of a subscription now includes content from Daily WoodWire

pile of wood harvest in pine forest in sunlight
Our news, forecasts, mill intelligence and price reporting for 3,500+ grades keeps you ahead of the competition and prepared for the risks and opportunities ahead
Price data, news and analysis for the forest products market
