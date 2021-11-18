Why use Fastmarkets’ lumber prices?

Fastmarkets (owner of Random Lengths) is the leading global provider of pricing intelligence for lumber markets, producing price assessments since the 1950s. With our prices you can gain insight and data from the world’s largest forest products and lumber price reporting team, with offices in Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, Eugene, Brussels, Helsinki, Singapore and Sao Paulo.

You can be reassured by independent, fair and representative price assessments and indices of lumber and panel products, which are produced on a weekly basis. Fastmarkets’ rationale is to adopt and develop the lumber price discovery process and methodology to produce assessments that are a consistent and representative indicator of value of the market.

Gain a full view of market changes with access to thousands of forest product prices and approximately 1,600 lumber prices, covering all core lumber commodity prices such as oriented strand board, douglas fir, western spruce pine fir, southern yellow pine and their sub-grades. Plus, our lumber pricing includes all dimensions such as 2x4, 2x6 through 2x12.