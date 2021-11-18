Lumber prices
Track lumber commodity prices daily with Fastmarkets
Fastmarkets (owner of Random Lengths) is the leading global provider of pricing intelligence for lumber markets, producing price assessments since the 1950s. With our prices you can gain insight and data from the world’s largest forest products and lumber price reporting team, with offices in Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, Eugene, Brussels, Helsinki, Singapore and Sao Paulo.
You can be reassured by independent, fair and representative price assessments and indices of lumber and panel products, which are produced on a weekly basis. Fastmarkets’ rationale is to adopt and develop the lumber price discovery process and methodology to produce assessments that are a consistent and representative indicator of value of the market.
Gain a full view of market changes with access to thousands of forest product prices and approximately 1,600 lumber prices, covering all core lumber commodity prices such as oriented strand board, douglas fir, western spruce pine fir, southern yellow pine and their sub-grades. Plus, our lumber pricing includes all dimensions such as 2x4, 2x6 through 2x12.
Are you interested in getting daily lumber price updates?
Get in touch today
Stay up to date with the latest price data for our benchmark lumber commodity prices with the charts below
After years of unprecedented volatility, many are wondering “What’s next?” for the North American and global lumber market. Will we see a sudden turnaround in prices that send us back toward record levels? Or will sluggish demand and pricing action persist?
As we frequently remind our subscribers, the future is uncertain and market conditions can change rapidly. Traders and forecasters alike were repeatedly reminded of this with the unprecedented boom-and-bust cycles with lumber and wood product prices over the last three years.
By using a price reporting agency (PRA), you can be prepared for all outcomes. With PRA you can:
- Ensure that you have the prices you can use that reflect supply and demand conditions
- Provide a reference and benchmark for all transactions
- Give confidence to contract counterparties that the prices used are impartial
- Improve efficiency when renegotiating contracts
- Deliver instant and accessible data through an automated platform
- Get access to supply and demand outlooks for lumber, timber and wood products and more to forecast costs
- Receive breaking news coverage, contextualized within rich industry statistics and datasets
Abating pandemic-related supply shocks and falling demand means a much lower equilibrium price for lumber compared with the last three years.
Fastmarkets forest products give market participants and investors the transparency and clarity to make critical and strategic business decisions.
Here is an example of some of our lumber commodity prices:
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more