Wheat futures tumble after Russia rejoins Black Sea grain corridor deal

Markets reassured by recent deal announcement

November 3, 2022
By Mark Shenk
Wheat futures plunged, and market participants sighed with relief after Russia said they would rejoin the Black Sea grains export corridor accord after pulling out of it this weekend

after a reported drone attack on its fleet in Sebastopol.

“The only single reason I see wheat lower today is the Russia announcement. Nothing else suggests a bearish undertone.” senior grains and oilseed commodity analyst at Futures International Terry Reilly told Fastmarkets Agriculture.

As of 1139 Eastern time, Chicago SRW December futures were down 6.3% on Tuesday’s settlement at $8.45 per bushel, while March tumbled 6% at $8.64 per bushel.

Kansas City HRW December and March futures contracts both dropped 4.6% settlement to $9.44 per bushel and $9.41 per bushel, respectively.

Futures surged on Monday after Russia announced its withdrawal from the grain corridor agreement, which threatened to end grain shipments from deep-water ports in Ukraine, the world’s fifth-biggest wheat exporter, prior to Russia’s invasion in February.

“Yesterday and the previous day speculative short covering as Chicago led wheat complex, today Chicago leads all lower. Headline trading 101,” Jeffrey McPike of McWheat Inc. told Agricensus.

In Europe, the front-month December Euronext milling wheat futures contract, which is often known by its old name of Matif, traded at €339.75 per tonne, down €18 per tonne, while March decreased by €16.75 per tonne to €340 per tonne.

Russia and Ukraine, which were wheat importers when they were part of the Soviet Union, have boosted production over the last 30 years and were responsible for more than 20% of global exports in 2021.

Corn futures in Chicago followed wheat lower, with December futures down by 1.8% to $6.85 per bushel and March down by 1.7% to $6.90 per bushel.

