Contact Us Login

Become a customer
China hog recovery, biodiesel to underpin ‘very strong 2021': ADM
The recovery in ChinaвЂ™s hog herd and renewed interest in biofuels, particularly from emerging green diesel solutions, will ensure...
March 04, 2021 09:44 AM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
Sunset over biofuel factory
USDA invests $26 million in biofuel infrastructure
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced it is investing $26 million to build infrastructure to expand the...
August 19, 2021 12:15 AM
 · 
Jocelyn Garcia
microsoftteams-image-1a.png
In the eye of the storm: How the oilseeds market emerged as the global driver of agriculture markets, its role in wider food price inflation
Rebounding demand from China and surging demand from North America and Europe is creating an increasingly volatile market for oilseeds and pushing food prices up. In that volatile environment, where are the opportunities and how do you manage risk in an increasingly uncertain landscape?
June 10, 2021 07:00 AM
Oil pipeline in industrial district with factories at dusk
ANALYSIS: Retroactive cuts to US biofuel blend mandates unlikely to hit supply, demand
A potential retroactive lowering of biofuel blending obligations for 2020 is unlikely to affect biofuel supply and production, experts...
September 03, 2021 07:41 AM
 · 
Alexandra Chapman
Plane at sunset on tarmac
Is growth of sustainable aviation fuel in the market set to soar?
Fastmarkets AgriCensus editorial director Tim Worledge explores the opportunities and challenges facing the sustainable aviation fuel market in a post-pandemic world.
July 16, 2021 02:34 PM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
Farm machines harvesting corn in September, viewed from above
Fastmarkets successfully completes first Iosco assurance review of its agriculture division and Wheat Germany price
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is excited to announce the successful completion of its first external assurance review of its agriculture division.
July 20, 2021 10:08 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Fastmarkets expands its PRA operation by acquiring The Jacobsen
London, February 2 2021 (Press Release) – Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (“Euromoney”), the international information services provider of essential information to global and specialist markets, announces the acquisition of 100% of The Jacobsen, an agricultural Price Reporting Agency (“PRA”) that predominantly serves the US agricultural commodity markets. The acquisition expands Fastmarkets global presence in agriculture, building on our recent acquisition of AgriCensus in 2020.
February 01, 2021 08:27 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
US biofuels sector faces squeeze as presidential outlooks collide
US ethanol and biodiesel producers could find themselves facing an uncertain future no matter what the outcome of the US...
November 03, 2020 07:10 PM
 · 
John McGarrity
Brazil’s soyoil premium over Arg. collapses on shortage, bio policy
The premium of Brazilian soyoil over Argentine soyoil collapsed this week after the Brazilian government...
November 19, 2020 02:54 PM
 · 
Rei Geyssens
Line of Shipping Containers on Trucks
Argentina’s new biofuels law could increase soyoil export capacity
The potential approval of a draft bill to set a new biofuels law with new blending mandates is likely to increase the volume of soyoil...
May 17, 2021 09:33 AM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed