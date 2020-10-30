LITHIUM CONF: China to maintain key role in lithium-ion battery supply chain to 2025 - Bloomberg NEF
China is currently the key player in the lithium-ion battery supply chain and will remain dominant for the next five years, according to the head of energy storage at Bloomberg New Energy Finance.
A summary of Australian spodumene concentrate producer Pilbara Minerals’ results for the third quarter of 2020, as stated in its operational report on Monday October 12.
China’s battery-grade lithium carbonate price rose for a third consecutive week on Thursday October 29 and producers are targeting higher prices for November amid reducing supply.
LITHIUM CONF: Trading volumes have reached ‘critical mass’ to support lithium futures contract – LME
The lithium market has grown to a stage where it can support a futures contract, especially in the context of significant price moves in recent years and forecasts of further growth, Robin Martin, head of market development at the London Metal Exchange, said during a Fastmarkets conference on Monday October 26.
Lithium needs a transparent market where demand and supply meet to foster the growth of the sector, attendees heard during the annual Lithium in the South America conference organised by Panorama Minero on Wednesday November 18.
Talga Resources has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global technology leader ABB to support the development and construction of Talga’s Vittangi anode project in northern Sweden.
The Chinese domestic battery-grade lithium carbonate price moved up by 2.4% on Thursday November 26, resuming the uptrend that began in mid-October as a result of resolutely high offers from producers and tight spot supply.
German carmaker Volkswagen Group delivered 212,000 electric cars in 2020, a 158% increase from a year earlier and a record high for the company despite a challenging market environment and an overall drop in sales due to the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday January 12.
China domestic battery-grade lithium carbonate prices narrowed up by 2.3% week on week on Thursday December 10 supported by short supply, while other battery-grade prices were steady.
A summary of Australian spodumene concentrate miner Pilbara Minerals‘ results for the fourth quarter of 2020, released on Wednesday January 6.