LITHIUM CONF: China to maintain key role in lithium-ion battery supply chain to 2025 - Bloomberg NEF
China is currently the key player in the lithium-ion battery supply chain and will remain dominant for the next five years, according to the head of energy storage at Bloomberg New Energy Finance.
October 30, 2020 12:53 AM
 · 
Carrie Shi
AT A GLANCE: Pilbara Minerals posts big rises in production, sales for Q3
A summary of Australian spodumene concentrate producer Pilbara Minerals’ results for the third quarter of 2020, as stated in its operational report on Monday October 12.
October 12, 2020 01:00 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
global-lithium-wrap-30-10-2020.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Chinese carbonate price continues uptrend; bullish producers target Nov rises
China’s battery-grade lithium carbonate price rose for a third consecutive week on Thursday October 29 and producers are targeting higher prices for November amid reducing supply.
October 30, 2020 12:45 AM
 · 
Carrie Shi
LITHIUM CONF: Trading volumes have reached ‘critical mass’ to support lithium futures contract – LME
The lithium market has grown to a stage where it can support a futures contract, especially in the context of significant price moves in recent years and forecasts of further growth, Robin Martin, head of market development at the London Metal Exchange, said during a Fastmarkets conference on Monday October 26.
October 26, 2020 04:50 PM
 · 
Charlotte Radford
Bright EV outlook drives desire for price transparency in lithium market - LME
Lithium needs a transparent market where demand and supply meet to foster the growth of the sector, attendees heard during the annual Lithium in the South America conference organised by Panorama Minero on Wednesday November 18.
November 19, 2020 01:38 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
ABB, Talga sign agreement for Swedish battery anode project
Talga Resources has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global technology leader ABB to support the development and construction of Talga’s Vittangi anode project in northern Sweden.
November 25, 2020 12:28 AM
 · 
Sybil Pan
global-lithium-wrap-27-11-2020.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Chinese battery grade carbonate price resumes uptrend
The Chinese domestic battery-grade lithium carbonate price moved up by 2.4% on Thursday November 26, resuming the uptrend that began in mid-October as a result of resolutely high offers from producers and tight spot supply.
November 27, 2020 02:05 PM
 · 
Carrie Shi
2020 ‘turning point’ for Volkswagen EV sector with record sales
German carmaker Volkswagen Group delivered 212,000 electric cars in 2020, a 158% increase from a year earlier and a record high for the company despite a challenging market environment and an overall drop in sales due to the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday January 12.
January 14, 2021 04:31 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
global-lithium-wrap-11-12-2020.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: China’s carbonate price narrows up on material shortage
China domestic battery-grade lithium carbonate prices narrowed up by 2.3% week on week on Thursday December 10 supported by short supply, while other battery-grade prices were steady.
December 11, 2020 12:39 AM
 · 
Carrie Shi
AT A GLANCE: Pilbara Minerals’ spodumene sales hit record levels in Q4 on lithium recovery
A summary of Australian spodumene concentrate miner Pilbara Minerals‘ results for the fourth quarter of 2020, released on Wednesday January 6.
January 06, 2021 05:25 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
