PRICING NOTICE: Cobalt pricing over Christmas, New Year holiday period
A reminder of Fastmarkets’ cobalt pricing schedule during the Christmas and New Year period.
December 23, 2020 02:40 AM
Charlotte Radford
PRICING NOTICE: Decision to change publication day of China minor metals prices
Following a consultation period, Fastmarkets will change the publication day of its four China minor metals price assessments from Wednesday to Friday, 2-3pm London time.
December 28, 2020 03:26 PM
Ruby Liu
PRICING NOTICE: Holiday pricing schedule for 2020-2021
View the Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for 2020 and 2021.
October 23, 2020 01:40 PM
ENERGY TRANSITION: Solar power capacity growth requires guaranteed supply of minerals and metals
Enabling large-scale expansion of solar power production capacity is a crucial part of the transition to a sustainable future for energy, but its prospects of growth rest on the current and future availability of key minerals and metals.
June 17, 2021 08:40 AM
Davide Ghilotti
UK, EU reach Brexit deal ensuring tariff-free trade
The United Kingdom and European Union have reached an agreement on a trade deal that will ensure tariff-free trading of most goods between the country and the bloc after December 31 when the withdrawal transition period ends, easing metals and minerals market participants’ fears of logistics paralysis and material shortages.
December 24, 2020 04:52 PM
Cristina Belda
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Fastmarkets’ germanium dioxide, in-whs China
Fastmarkets has corrected its germanium dioxide, in-whs China, $/kg, which was published incorrectly on Friday June 25 due to a reporting error.
June 25, 2021 03:28 PM
Cristina Belda
PRICING NOTICE: Holiday pricing schedule for 2021-2022
View the Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for 2021-2022.
January 04, 2021 09:51 AM
