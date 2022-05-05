Contact Us Login

Copper is one of the most commonly used of the base metals, and when in high demand, copper is a reliable indicator of our economic health. But its importance isn’t confined to electrical wires and thermal conductors. Copper also plays a vital role in the rise of renewable energies and the production of electric vehicles, helping us transition to a low-carbon economy.

Our team of experts provides global and local data-driven insights, prices, forecasts and market news to help you make sense of the forces influencing the copper market.

shanghai city shipping
Shanghai bonded base metals stocks diverge in April amid Covid-19 controls; copper build-up slows
The build-up of Shanghai bonded copper stocks continued in April, albeit at a slower pace, with restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 disrupting logistics, particularly earlier in the month
May 5, 2022
 · 
Sally Zhang
Copper wire
Copper is top performer in Friday morning rebound for LME base metals
Copper and zinc made the biggest morning gains among the base metals on the London Metal Exchange on Friday, April 29, supported by the Chinese government’s commitment to supporting its economy through its ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns
April 29, 2022
 · 
Ana de Liz
Copper Extraction
Global copper market drivers push and pull
Multiple drivers are pushing and pulling copper supply and demand. Myra Pinkham reviews their impact and gathers expert opinion on what may happen next in the markets for the red metal
April 26, 2022
 · 
Myra Pinkham

Price data
A trusted reflection of the copper markets, even at their most volatile. Rest assured that your price is the most market-reflective and backed by accredited and IOSCO-compliant methodologies.
November 12, 2021
News and market analysis
Delivered to you from reporters embedded in the copper markets all over the world.
November 18, 2021
Forecasting and analysis
With an over 90% accuracy rating, our forecasting helps you understand supply and demand dynamics, price changes and what the future might look like for the copper markets.
November 22, 2021

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
