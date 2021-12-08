Metals and mining forecasts

Contact Us Login

How we predict the markets

Our price forecasting methodology includes supply and demand fundamentals, an in-depth look into underlying costs and implied margins, as well as market sentiment.

We draw on the expertise of our in-house analysts who have over 30 years of specialist forecasting experience and rely heavily on the intelligence gathering and data analytics insight of our extensive network of reporters.

Electric Vehicle in Park Street Charging station
Automotive shift to EVs draws scrutiny on steel supplier sustainability, says Arcelormittal: Exclusive
The automotive industry’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has put the sustainability efforts of its suppliers under scrutiny, Jean-Martin Van der Hoeven, chief marketing officer of ArcelorMittal’s global automotive division, told Fastmarkets in an exclusive interview.
December 08, 2021 04:13 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
hot steel on conveyor in steel mill
US steel industry needs more unity
December 07, 2021 08:06 AM
 · 
Mark Burgess
Illuminated light bulb in row of dim ones
EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism explainer
December 07, 2021 07:27 AM
 · 
Maria Tanatar
Copper Redraw Rod Wire
Codelco’s Chuquicamata smelter set for three-month shutdown, copper output to drop
November 30, 2021 05:08 AM
 · 
Julian Luk
China decarbonization infographic
China’s largest smelters, steelmakers take first concrete steps toward carbon neutrality
November 30, 2021 04:27 AM
 · 
Siyi Liu

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
