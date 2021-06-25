Minor metals
Enter the innovative world of minor metals and understand their significant role in our sustainable future
Minor metals are essential to the circular economy. The demand for sustainable raw materials is rising in parallel with climate concerns, rising populations and dwindling resources. Cobalt, selenium, indium, manganese flake and other minor metals make renewable energy technology and electric vehicles possible.
Our dedicated team covers minor metals markets providing price data, in-depth analysis, forecasts, and breaking news to help de-risk your business strategy. Follow the development of the circular economy and the sustainable raw materials driving it.
We provide a transparent, market reflective view into the global minor metals markets, including indium, antimony, cobalt, silicon and more. Our market insights cover minor metals markets, from breaking news, market summaries to in-depth industry analysis and expert commentary. Stay connected and understand what is driving change in your market.
Minor metal prices aren’t minor to us. We provide prices for over 18 minor metals across the globe backed by our auditable and comprehensive methodologies. Our price coverage can help your organization to evaluate risk, optimize your purchasing strategy, negotiate in both physical and financial contracts and make the right decision every time.
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|CTA
|Antimony max 100 ppm Bi, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Antimony MMTA standard grade II, ddp China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Antimony MMTA standard grade II, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Arsenic 99.7% min As, in-whs Rotterdam, $/Ib
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Bismuth 99.99% Bi min, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Bismuth 99.99% Bi min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Cadmium 99.95% Bi min, cif global ports, cents/lb
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Cadmium 99.99% Bi min, cif global ports, cents/lb
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Chromium alumino-thermic 99% min ex-US warehouse $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|Chromium alumino-thermic 99% min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Cobalt 99.8% Co min, ex-works China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Cobalt hydroxide index 30% Co min, cif China, $/Ib
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|
Cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China, % payable of Fastmarkets’ standard-grade cobalt price (low-end)
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Cobalt sulfate 20.5% Co basis, exw China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Cobalt tetroxide 72.6% Co min, delivered China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Gallium 99.99% Ga min, in-whs China, yuan/kg
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Gallium 99.99% Ga min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Germanium 99.99% Ge, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Germanium 99.999% Ge min, in-whs China, yuan/kg
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Germanium dioxide, in-whs China, $/kg
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Hafnium, max 1% Zr, in-whs global locations, $/kg
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Indium 99.99%, exw China, yuan/kg
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Indium 99.99%, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Magnesium 99.9% Mg min, fob China main ports, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Magnesium 99.9%, exw China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Magnesium 99.9%, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, fob China, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Manganese electrolytic metal 99.7% Mn min, ex-whs US, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|Rhenium APR catalytic grade, in-whs dup Rotterdam, $/kg
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Rhenium metal pellets 99.9% Re min, in-whs dup, Rotterdam $/lb
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Selenium 99.5% Se min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Selenium 99.9% Se min, in-whs China, yuan/kg
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Silicon export 98.5% Si min, fob China, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Silicon grade 4-4-1 99% Si min, in-whs Rotterdam, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Silicon grade 5-5-3 98.5% Si min, in-whs Rotterdam, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Silicon, ddp US, US cents/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|Tantalite, basis 25% min Ta2O5, cif China, $ per lb Ta2O5
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Tellurium 99.9-99.99% Te min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Tellurium 99.99% Te min, in-whs China, yuan/kg
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Titanium bar alloy AMS 4928, fob shipping point US, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|Titanium ingot 6AI-4V, fob shipping point US, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|Titanium plate alloy AMS 4911, fob shipping point US, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|Titanium plate commercially pure, fob shipping point US, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|Titanium sheet commercially pure, fob shipping point US, $/lb
|
American Metal Market
|Active
