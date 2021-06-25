Contact Us Login

Minor metals

Enter the innovative world of minor metals and understand their significant role in our sustainable future

Minor metals are essential to the circular economy. The demand for sustainable raw materials is rising in parallel with climate concerns, rising populations and dwindling resources. Cobalt, selenium, indium, manganese flake and other minor metals make renewable energy technology and electric vehicles possible.

Our dedicated team covers minor metals markets providing price data, in-depth analysis, forecasts, and breaking news to help de-risk your business strategy. Follow the development of the circular economy and the sustainable raw materials driving it.

Fastmarkets insights

We provide a transparent, market reflective view into the global minor metals markets, including indium, antimony, cobalt, silicon and more. Our market insights cover minor metals markets, from breaking news, market summaries to in-depth industry analysis and expert commentary. Stay connected and understand what is driving change in your market.

gettyimages-480228230-170667a.jpg
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Fastmarkets’ germanium dioxide, in-whs China
Fastmarkets has corrected its germanium dioxide, in-whs China, $/kg, which was published incorrectly on Friday June 25 due to a reporting error.
June 25, 2021 03:28 PM
 · 
Cristina Belda
energy-transitions-solar-power-17-06-2021.jpg
ENERGY TRANSITION: Solar power capacity growth requires guaranteed supply of minerals and metals
June 17, 2021 08:40 AM
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
PRICING NOTICE: Holiday pricing schedule for 2021-2022
January 04, 2021 09:51 AM
PRICING NOTICE: Decision to change publication day of China minor metals prices
December 28, 2020 03:26 PM
 · 
Ruby Liu
UK, EU reach Brexit deal ensuring tariff-free trade
December 24, 2020 04:52 PM
 · 
Cristina Belda

Minor metals prices

Minor metal prices aren’t minor to us. We provide prices for over 18 minor metals across the globe backed by our auditable and comprehensive methodologies. Our price coverage can help your organization to evaluate risk, optimize your purchasing strategy, negotiate in both physical and financial contracts and make the right decision every time.

Antimony max 100 ppm Bi, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Antimony MMTA standard grade II, ddp China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Antimony MMTA standard grade II, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Arsenic 99.7% min As, in-whs Rotterdam, $/Ib Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Bismuth 99.99% Bi min, in-whs China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Bismuth 99.99% Bi min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Cadmium 99.95% Bi min, cif global ports, cents/lb Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Cadmium 99.99% Bi min, cif global ports, cents/lb Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Chromium alumino-thermic 99% min ex-US warehouse $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active  
Chromium alumino-thermic 99% min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Cobalt 99.8% Co min, ex-works China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Cobalt hydroxide index 30% Co min, cif China, $/Ib Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China, % payable of Fastmarkets’ standard-grade cobalt price (low-end)
 Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Cobalt sulfate 20.5% Co basis, exw China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Cobalt tetroxide 72.6% Co min, delivered China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Gallium 99.99% Ga min, in-whs China, yuan/kg Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Gallium 99.99% Ga min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Germanium 99.99% Ge, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Germanium 99.999% Ge min, in-whs China, yuan/kg Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Germanium dioxide, in-whs China, $/kg Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Hafnium, max 1% Zr, in-whs global locations, $/kg Metal Bulletin Active  
Indium 99.99%, exw China, yuan/kg Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Indium 99.99%, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Magnesium 99.9% Mg min, fob China main ports, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Magnesium 99.9%, exw China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Magnesium 99.9%, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, fob China, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Manganese electrolytic metal 99.7% Mn min, ex-whs US, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Rhenium APR catalytic grade, in-whs dup Rotterdam, $/kg Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Rhenium metal pellets 99.9% Re min, in-whs dup, Rotterdam $/lb Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Selenium 99.5% Se min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Selenium 99.9% Se min, in-whs China, yuan/kg Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Silicon export 98.5% Si min, fob China, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Silicon grade 4-4-1 99% Si min, in-whs Rotterdam, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Silicon grade 5-5-3 98.5% Si min, in-whs Rotterdam, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Silicon, ddp US, US cents/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Tantalite, basis 25% min Ta2O5, cif China, $ per lb Ta2O5 Metal Bulletin Active  
Tellurium 99.9-99.99% Te min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Tellurium 99.99% Te min, in-whs China, yuan/kg Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Titanium bar alloy AMS 4928, fob shipping point US, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Titanium ingot 6AI-4V, fob shipping point US, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Titanium plate alloy AMS 4911, fob shipping point US, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Titanium plate commercially pure, fob shipping point US, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Titanium sheet commercially pure, fob shipping point US, $/lb
American Metal Market
 Active View this price

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
