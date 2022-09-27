The industrial minerals markets, notably the lithium market, are moving fast and present supply and price risks to market participants and investors. Although existing supply is likely to support near-term electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) demand, the combination of elevated prices and the greater use of indexation introduces significant price risk. This places a premium on gaining clarity on price dynamics, changes in volumes from existing projects and any new supply from new projects.

Whether the priority is to optimize buying and selling strategies, understand the best contract structures or mitigate risks, the Fastmarkets NewGen Industrial Minerals Short-Term Forecasts give market participants the ability to translate clarity to financial performance.

The Fastmarkets NewGen Industrial Minerals Short-Term Forecasts include:

2-year price forecasts for lithium carbonate and hydroxide domestic China and seaborne Asian prices

Market dynamics and sentiment for a booming EV market, including regional developments and EV take-up by region

In-depth analysis of pricing mechanisms including spot, contract, or formula-based spodumene prices

Average monthly spot price allowing the calculation of the value of contracts using the Fastmarkets lithium benchmarks over their term



