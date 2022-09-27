Methodology Contact us Login

Fastmarkets NewGen Industrial Minerals Short-Term Forecasts

Understand the short-term dynamics in the lithium market

The industrial minerals markets, notably the lithium market, are moving fast and present supply and price risks to market participants and investors. Although existing supply is likely to support near-term electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) demand, the combination of elevated prices and the greater use of indexation introduces significant price risk. This places a premium on gaining clarity on price dynamics, changes in volumes from existing projects and any new supply from new projects.

Whether the priority is to optimize buying and selling strategies, understand the best contract structures or mitigate risks, the Fastmarkets NewGen Industrial Minerals Short-Term Forecasts give market participants the ability to translate clarity to financial performance.

The Fastmarkets NewGen Industrial Minerals Short-Term Forecasts include:

  • 2-year price forecasts for lithium carbonate and hydroxide domestic China and seaborne Asian prices
  • Market dynamics and sentiment for a booming EV market, including regional developments and EV take-up by region
  • In-depth analysis of pricing mechanisms including spot, contract, or formula-based spodumene prices
  • Average monthly spot price allowing the calculation of the value of contracts using the Fastmarkets lithium benchmarks over their term

    SGX opens trading in cobalt and lithium derivatives backed by Fastmarkets’ pricing assessments
    The Singapore Exchange (SGX) launched a set of battery raw materials derivatives on Monday September 26, including contracts for cobalt metal, cobalt hydroxide, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide
    September 27, 2022
     · 
    Alexander Cook
    Emilie Bodoin from Pure Lithium on lithium metal to solid state battery use in energy transition promo thumbnail
    From lithium metal to solid-state batteries: How will they be used in the energy transition?
    Emilie Bodoin, founder and CEO of Pure Lithium, explains how lithium metal batteries differ from other battery chemistries in the energy transition, as well as the challenges to producing a commercially-viable and truly solid-state battery for use in electric vehicles
    September 15, 2022
    Daniel Jimemez from iLiMarkets on lithium mining economic and social costs promo thumbnail
    Understanding the greatest economic and social costs of becoming a lithium miner
    In this video interview with Daniel Jimenez from iLiMarkets, he shares his views on the greatest social and economic costs of lithium mining and explains the key geopolitical drivers in the market
    September 15, 2022

    Methodology
    We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
    Learn more
    Fastmarkets NewGen news
    Keep on top of volatility with market news and intel
    November 22, 2021
    Fastmarkets NewGen price data
    Trade on market-reflective prices
    November 18, 2021
    Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook
    Gain a competitive edge in the emerging battery recycling market
    September 19, 2022
    Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Cost Index
    Providing greater transparency into the cost of key Li-ion cell components
    September 19, 2022
    Energy events
    Fastmarkets’ energy events give you a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic and critical markets in today’s economy as we make the strategic transition to a low-carbon economy.
    November 22, 2021
    Risk management
    Fastmarkets NewGen risk management
    Enable risk management using futures contracts
    September 19, 2022
