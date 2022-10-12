Methodology Contact us Login

Fastmarkets NewGen Minor Metals Short-Term Forecasts

Understand the short-term dynamics in the cobalt market

The minor metals, notably cobalt and cobalt salts, play a key role in the new generation of energy. The short-term view is particularly vital as new sources are coming online to diversify the supply chain and reduce ESG concerns for automakers.

Whether the priority is to optimize buying and selling strategies, understand the best contract structures, or increase the battery chemistry options as ESG risks decline, the Fastmarkets NewGen Minor Metals Short-Term Forecasts give market participants the ability to translate clarity to financial performance.

The Fastmarkets NewGen Minor Metals Short-Term Forecasts include:

  • 2-year price forecasts for cobalt standard grade
  • Market dynamics and sentiment for the EV market, including competing cathode chemistries: high nickel cobalt dependent versus lithium ferro-phosphate
  • 2-year price forecasts for silicon used in the manufacturing of ferro-silicon

  • Average monthly spot price allowing the calculation of the value of contracts using the Fastmarkets cobalt benchmarks over their term

    Browse minor metals insights

    Read some of the latest market coverage from our team of price reporters, researchers and editorial team from across the globe

    China new energy vehicles_energy transition
    GM to collaborate with Queensland Pacific Metals for nickel and cobalt supply
    United States automotive firm General Motors (GM) announced it has entered a collaboration agreement with Australia-based miner Queensland Pacific Metals (QPM) for nickel and cobalt sulfate supply
    Clarification on treatment of Russian brands in Fastmarkets’ methodologies
    Fastmarkets wishes to clarify in this pricing notice its current methodological approach to Russian brands in its metals and mining pricing assessment process after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
    SGX opens trading in cobalt and lithium derivatives backed by Fastmarkets’ pricing assessments
    The Singapore Exchange (SGX) launched a set of battery raw materials derivatives on Monday September 26, including contracts for cobalt metal, cobalt hydroxide, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide
    Methodology
    We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
    Learn more
    Fastmarkets NewGen news
    Keep on top of volatility with market news and intel
    Fastmarkets NewGen price data
    Trade on market-reflective prices
    Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook
    Gain a competitive edge in the emerging battery recycling market
    Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Cost Index
    Providing greater transparency into the cost of key Li-ion cell components
    Energy events
    Fastmarkets’ energy events give you a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic and critical markets in today’s economy as we make the strategic transition to a low-carbon economy.
    Risk management
    Fastmarkets NewGen risk management
    Enable risk management using futures contracts
