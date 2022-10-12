The minor metals, notably cobalt and cobalt salts, play a key role in the new generation of energy. The short-term view is particularly vital as new sources are coming online to diversify the supply chain and reduce ESG concerns for automakers.

Whether the priority is to optimize buying and selling strategies, understand the best contract structures, or increase the battery chemistry options as ESG risks decline, the Fastmarkets NewGen Minor Metals Short-Term Forecasts give market participants the ability to translate clarity to financial performance.

The Fastmarkets NewGen Minor Metals Short-Term Forecasts include:

2-year price forecasts for cobalt standard grade

Market dynamics and sentiment for the EV market, including competing cathode chemistries: high nickel cobalt dependent versus lithium ferro-phosphate

2-year price forecasts for silicon used in the manufacturing of ferro-silicon

Average monthly spot price allowing the calculation of the value of contracts using the Fastmarkets cobalt benchmarks over their term

