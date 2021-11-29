Methodology
Price Data Page
MB-AL-0045
Aluminum 6061 alloyed ingot, US cents/lb
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-ALU-0003
Alumina index adjustment to fob Australia index, Brazil, $/dmt
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-PB-0056
Lead 99.97% ingot all-in price, ddp Midwest US, US cents/lb
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-ZN-0001
Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, dp fca Rotterdam, $/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-AL-0349
Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot annual premium, cif MJP, $/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-PB-0084
Lead 99.97% ingot premium, cif Taiwan, $/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-NI-0141
Nickel min 99.8% warrant premium, in-whs North Europe, $/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-AL-0355
Aluminium P1020A premium, cif Baltimore, US cents/lb
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-PB-0110
Lead 99.97% ingot warrant premium, in-whs South Europe, $/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-CU-0404
Copper grade A cathode premium, cif South Korea, $/tonne
November 29, 2021
