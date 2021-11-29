Methodology
Price Data Page
MB-SI-0004
Silicon grade 5-5-3 98.5% Si min, in-whs Rotterdam, €/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-GER-0003
Germanium 99.99% Ge, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-SB-0001
Antimony max 100 ppm Bi, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-RE-0002
Rhenium metal pellets 99.9% Re min, in-whs dup, Rotterdam $/lb
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-IN-0003
Indium 99.99%, exw China, yuan/kg
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-GER-0004
Germanium 99.999% Ge min, in-whs China, yuan/kg
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-TI-0007
Titanium plate commercially pure, fob shipping point US, $/lb
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-CD-0001
Cadmium 99.95% min, cif global ports, cents/lb
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-SE-0003
Selenium 99.9% Se min, in-whs China, yuan/kg
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-CO-0017
Cobalt sulfate 20.5% Co basis, exw China, yuan/tonne
November 29, 2021
Load More
