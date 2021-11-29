Methodology
Price Data Page
MB-FEO-0001
Ferro-molybdenum 65% Mo min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg Mo
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-FES-0002
Ferro-silicon 75% Si, in-whs Pittsburgh, US cents/lb
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-FES-0003
Ferro-silicon 75% Si, in-whs Pittsburgh, $/lb
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-FEO-0003
Molybdenum drummed molybdic oxide 57% Mo min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb Mo
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-W-0002
Tungsten concentrate 65% WO3, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-MNO-0004
Manganese ore port index, base 37% Mn, range 35-39%, fot Tianjin China, yuan/dmtu
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-V-0001
Vanadium pentoxide 98% V2O5 min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb V2O5
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-FES-0001
Ferro-silicon 75% Si min, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-FEV-0003
Ferro-vanadium 78% V min, fob China, $/kg V
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-FEC-0003
Ferro-chrome 0.10% C, average 65-70% Cr, delivered Europe, $/lb Cr
November 29, 2021
