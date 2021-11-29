Methodology Contact us Login

MB-STE-0520
Steel scrap shredded auto scrap, consumer buying price, delivered mill Chicago, $/gross ton, weekly composite
November 29, 2021
MB-STE-0431
Steel scrap 12 D new production clean shovellable steel domestic, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne
November 29, 2021
MB-STS-0209
Stainless steel scrap 304 solids, clips, broker buying price, delivered to processor Detroit, US cents/lb
November 29, 2021
MB-AL-0027
Aluminum scrap siding buying price, delivered Midwest secondary smelters, US cents/lb
November 29, 2021
MB-AL-0016
Aluminium scrap LM24 pressure diecasting ingot, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne
November 29, 2021
MB-STS-0009
Stainless steel scrap 18/8 turnings import, cif main European port, €/tonne
November 29, 2021
MB-STE-0407
Steel scrap machine shop turnings, consumer buying price trend, delivered mill Houston, $/gross ton
November 29, 2021
MB-CU-0026
Copper scrap No2 heavy copper & wire, dealer buying price, delivered to yard Toronto, Canadian cents/lb
November 29, 2021
MB-CU-0041
Copper scrap light copper, dealer buying price, delivered to yard Montreal, Canadian cents/lb
November 29, 2021
MB-STS-0089
Stainless steel scrap 430 bundles, solids, broker buying price, delivered to processor Detroit, $/gross ton
November 29, 2021
