Steel scrap shredded auto scrap, consumer buying price, delivered mill Chicago, $/gross ton, weekly composite
Steel scrap 12 D new production clean shovellable steel domestic, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne
Stainless steel scrap 304 solids, clips, broker buying price, delivered to processor Detroit, US cents/lb
Aluminum scrap siding buying price, delivered Midwest secondary smelters, US cents/lb
Aluminium scrap LM24 pressure diecasting ingot, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne
Stainless steel scrap 18/8 turnings import, cif main European port, €/tonne
Steel scrap machine shop turnings, consumer buying price trend, delivered mill Houston, $/gross ton
Copper scrap No2 heavy copper & wire, dealer buying price, delivered to yard Toronto, Canadian cents/lb
Copper scrap light copper, dealer buying price, delivered to yard Montreal, Canadian cents/lb
Stainless steel scrap 430 bundles, solids, broker buying price, delivered to processor Detroit, $/gross ton