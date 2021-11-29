Methodology
Price Data Page
MB-IRO-0009
Iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-COA-0007
PCI low-vol, cfr Jingtang, $/dmt
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-IRO-0005
Pig iron export, fob port of Vitoria/Rio, Brazil, $/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-COA-0006
Coke 65% CSR, fob China, $/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-COA-0005
Premium hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang, $/dmt
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-IRO-0023
Direct reduced iron domestic, exw India, rupees/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-IRO-0017
Iron ore 58% Fe fines high-grade premium index, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-IRO-0001
Pig iron export, fob main port Baltic Sea, CIS, $/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-IRO-0016
Iron ore 58% Fe fines high-grade premium, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
November 29, 2021
Price Data Page
MB-IRO-0024
Iron ore 62% Fe fines, 0.01% P VIU, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
November 29, 2021
